Norwalk, Edison schools split Borgers tax revenue

One item is repaying the money due to schools and companies for the enterprise zone agreement and job-creation tax credit grants related to Borgers Ohio Inc.

“We have to share 50 percent of our withholding income tax received from Borgers (Ohio Inc.) with the two school districts,” Eschen said, referring to Norwalk and Edison. “Edison gets 56 percent and Norwalk gets 44 percent.”

The money is divided that way because 56 percent of the Borgers property is in Edison Local Schools.

“We had money in the budget (for this), but the payroll for Borgers ended up being more than we anticipated,” Eschen said. “We can ask for a total of $25,2000 for these three funds.”

Also, the finance director will ask for $2,150 for the city’s share of the remaining Community Housing Improvement Program. Also the city is requesting about $385,107 to return the balance of the funds to the Econmic Development Association to terminate the EDA revolving loan fund program since Norwalk no longer uses it.

Finally, Eschen is requesting a $50,000 grant from Help Me Grow, which will go toward the construction of the splash pad at the Ernsthausen Community Center.

“We (also) have a grant coming from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for $200,000,” Eschen said.

Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt provided an update on the splash pad, which has a maximum cost of $250,000.

“Construction will happen next year,” he said. “The splash pad will be located by the zero-depth entry behind the outdoor pool.”

The area will have a rubber surface known as “pour and play,” which has a spongey feel.

“I think the floor is very good for safety. I also like that it is accessible for people with disabilities,” Wendt said. “We got a $200,000 grant administered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and then a $50,000 one from Help Me Grow, which is very generous.”

City workers are in the process of running an exterior water line to what will be the splash pad.

“Recently we removed landscaping which outgrew the space. The advantage of having this done is that we can pave the area that was formerly landscaped which will expand the deck,” Wendt told council last week. “There are no anticipated delays.”