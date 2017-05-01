Will shooting range go to a vote tonight?

For several months, council members and the public have discussed the possible change to the Norwalk codified ordinances pertaining to firing ranges. Essentially, changing them would allow conditional usage for the proposed Gunners Haven in the heavy manufacturing district.

“It’s still on the table,” said council president Steve Euton, who only would vote in the case of tie.

In order to have the issue on the agenda, he said there would have to be a “positive motion.”

Euton was asked what the chances are of that happening or what the subsequent vote might be.

“What the outcome would be I don’t know,” he said.

The possible noise from Gunners Haven has been the topic of multiple discussions at recent council meetings and work sessions. A handgun generates about 110 decibels when someone is standing right next to it. The noise ordinances throughout Norwalk is set at 70 decibels.

“We have been discussing it so long, I really don’t know where people are,” Councilman Chris Mushett said. “I’m probably leaning against it mainly because of the noise situation.”

Also, he said he’s not sure how the city can adjust to the specifications of any shooting range, which are built according to standards set by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and NRA Range Source Book.

Gunners Range will include baffles — similar to awnings on an outdoor garage where a person would park a vehicle — which deflect bullets and dampen the gunfire noise. Owner Jeremy Norris has said he is considering adding “other methods of muffling the sound with dampeners hanging on the concrete walls and ceilings — similar to what they have in sound-proof rooms.”

Norris, Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light, Councilman Dave Wallace and safety-service director Dan Wendt went to the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) in London, Ohio to see its shooting range and check the noise levels.

While at the OPOTA range, they took two measurements — 210 feet, which would be the edge of the Gunners Haven property line, and a quarter-mile, which is where the nearest Norwalk neighborhood would be. Wendt has said the noise at the longest measurement “was pretty negligible — almost like a whisper” and the decibel meter didn’t spike as much as it did with the smaller distance. At 210 feet, Wallace said he “could definitely hear” the gun shots from the OPOTA facility and the noise was minimal at 4/10 of a mile.

Councilwoman Deb Lucal said she doesn’t know how she might vote if the issue makes the agenda, but she is leaning toward a “no” vote. For her, rezoning is a bigger topic than noise.

“I have talked to residents and they have been very vocal,” Lucal added.

Many residents have supported having Gunners Haven in Norwalk, noting it will be more convenient than going to another city, which would benefit from additional revenue such as eating or shopping nearby.

A Whitefield Boulevard man, during a public hearing, said he’d much rather have the facility “in the city limits and control it” rather than in the unzoned township. However, Wallace has said the residents of the second ward, which he represents, “overwhelmingly oppose this.” If council passes the related ordinances and permitting conditional usage, Gunners Haven would be in Ward 2.

“As much time as we’ve spent on this, we should have a prediction (on the vote),” Councilman Chris Castle said.

“I don’t see it being unanimous either way,” he added, estimating the vote probably would be 4-3 “one way or the other.”

Castle stressed that the true issue is if a shooting range should be allowed in the heavy manufacturing district, which is zoned M-2.

“That’s what really is before us,” he said. “A yes vote doesn’t guarantee it will be built; it opens doors. A no vote closes the door on the whole thing. If we have a no vote, we don’t get to continue the conservation.”

Wallace said Monday he doesn’t know if anybody on council will vote to have the issue placed on the ballot.

“I’m going to vote no for it because of my constituents: I’ve said that (earlier),” he added.

Wallace noted there are four conservation clubs near Norwalk where people can shoot guns — in Fitchville, Erie County, Berlin Heights and a four-county facility.

“All of them have one thing in common — they all are out of town,” he said. “I think spot zoning is not normally a good thing.”

In addition, Wallace said people who moved into the subdivision nearest the proposed site for Gunners Haven and a contractor has spent thousands of dollars to expand it, so to change the zoning now would be unfair.

“I don’t think that’s the right thing to do,” he added. “My constituents in the second ward are not for this.”

Councilmen Kelly Beck and Steve Schumm couldn’t be reached for comment.