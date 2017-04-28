2017 sales tax off to 'great start'

“Sales tax is about 63 percent of the county’s general fund revenue,” auditor Roland Tkach said.

Tkach recently released the latest batch of sales tax numbers – figures that continue to exceed all expectations.

The newest totals show sales tax collected for January.

Huron County showed $743,456 brought in during that month, up from $715,511 during the same period the year before.

“These are the best four months we’ve ever had,” Tkach said. “We’ve had a great start to 2017 as far as sales tax.”

The auditor continues to monitor the sales tax numbers with guarded optimism and he keeps a watchful eye on the entire gamut of county finances.

“I really want to thank all of the shoppers in Huron County,” Tkach said. “The level of economic activity has exceeded estimates. We not only had a good holiday season, but we also had a very active January.”

Mom-and-Pop stores made up 31 percent of the overall sales tax total, while big-box stores accounted for 25 percent.

Vehicles sales checked in at 19 percent.

Liquor sales were up 15 percent compared to the same month in 2016.