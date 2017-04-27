logo

Huron County commissioners

Etzler resigns from CAC

Today at 3:00 PM

The Huron County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Lowell Etzler from the Community Action Commission of Erie, Huron & Richland Counties, Inc. (CACEHR) Board at their meeting Thursday.

“The board wishes to thank Mr. Lowell Etzler for his many years of service representing Huron County and wishes him the best in his future endeavors,” the commissioners said in a prepared statement.

This resignation leaves a vacancy on the CACEHR board. Therefore, commissioners are seeking an individual interested in an appointment to represent Huron County. The board meets 10 times a year. This is a voluntary, unpaid position.

Applications may be picked up at the Huron County Commissioners’ office, 180 Milan Ave., Suite 7, Norwalk, OH 44857.

