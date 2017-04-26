About $845,000 more needed for Norwalk's new fire station

That was the news Chief John Soisson and the owners of Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc. gave city council during Tuesday’s work session also that the design and engineering is about 80 percent complete.

Council members also heard the proposed legislation to issue bond-anticipation notes in the maximum principal amount of $845,000, which will help pay for the construction of the station.

“That right now is the estimated shortfall for the fire station. That is the estimated price that we’re going to be short,” Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen said before the meeting.

When combining an anonymous five-year grant worth a total of $250,000, the capital investment trust fund and the general capital improvement fund, the city has slightly more then $3.4 million available for the station, Soisson said. City officials have said the $845,000 would make up the difference and move the bidding process forward.

Eschen said the repayment the principle and interest will come from the general capital improvement fund.

“This will take two readings and 30 days. This is not something we’d pass on (an) emergency (basis) because we have time before we go to bid,” the finance director added. “I’m hopeful we can pay this off in three years.”

Mark Schaffer Excavating & Trucking started the demolition process April 12 at the site of the new station, the former Home Lumber building on Whittlesey Avenue. The Norwalk company plus Norwalk Concrete Industries and Contractors Design Engineering are donating the work for demolition, site preparation and underground utilities — something the architects said they haven’t witnessed before in a community.

“Projected costs of the project are $282 per square foot. The site donation reduces the costs to $227.88,” Soisson said in a prepared statement. “The actual costs of the building cannot be determined until the bidding process is completed, however, financing for the entire project must be in place to advertise for bids.

“The timeline includes completion of engineering and construction documents by the end of June. Release of (the) bids will take place (in) early July with the bid opening and award by early August. This puts the project on schedule to begin in September and be under roof by winter. Completion of the entire construction project should take one year,” the fire chief continued.

The architects said they are concerned with delivering an easily maintained station that “comes in at cost,” that isn’t “over the top” but will serve the community well and take the fire department into the future.

“We have room to grow,” Soisson told council. “I am more than comfortable with five double bays.”