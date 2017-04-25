Council to hear update on new fire station

Mark Schaffer Excavating & Trucking started the demolition process April 12 at the site of the new facility, the former Home Lumber building on Whittlesey Avenue.

Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson provided an update to the Blue Ribbon Committee in a recent email message.

“Site preparation should continue over the next couple of months. The engineering phase is about 80 (percent) complete as most of the mechanical, structural and design development is completed. We are working on technical and information systems (and) hoping to wrap up by the end of the month to begin working on construction documents,” he wrote.

“As we have progressed, costs are coming into focus. We are estimating that hard costs for the building are going to be just over $280 per square foot. We are fortunate to have the site work being donated by Mark’s Excavating and Norwalk Concrete Industries and the civil engineering by Contractors Design Engineering. Their generosity should bring the ‘hard cost’ of the building down to under $230 per square foot,” Soisson said in the email.

Mark’s Excavating, Norwalk Concrete and Contractors Design are all Norwalk-based companies.

Also tonight, council will hear legislation proposing adding a 24th officer to the Norwalk Police Department. Mayor Rob Duncan and council members Deb Lucal, Steve Schumm, Dave Wallace and Samantha Wilhelm are the co-sponsors.

Safety-service director Dan Wendt commends the council members for taking a stand on “safety first,” one of the mayor’s priorities.

The city charter allows for 25 officers. However, Wendt said the police department has had 23 officers for about the last 10 years.

With Norwalk and the area having an opioid problem and a detective sergeant working on third shift instead of working cases, Wendt said the agency needs another officer.

“We have a staffing problem. We want to attack the drug problem from the patrol side. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he added.

Tonight is a work session, so council will not take any action. Since the proposed legislation for a 24th officer is done as an emergency supplement to the 2017 annual budget, the ordinance could be passed next week after one reading.