Norwalk won't welcome medical-marijuana cultivation

Norwalk City Councilman Chris Castle, during Tuesday’s meeting, said the majority of the council members who originally supported the issue didn’t want to put forth a motion for reconsideration. That means Mayor Rob Duncan’s veto stands.

Earlier this month, council voted 4-3 to amend portions of chapter 513 of the city codified ordinances that would have welcomed a medical-marijuana cultivation facility. Castle and Councilman Kelly Beck co-sponsored the legislation. Beck and council president Steve Euton were excused from Tuesday’s meeting due to a family illness and business obligation, respectively.

Another issue that has dominated the discussion at recent council meetings and work sessions — the proposed shooting range in the heavy manufacturing district — remains tabled. Councilman Chris Mushett announced the proposed legislation would be available for a vote in two weeks. Upon hearing that, Jeremy Norris, the owner of the proposed Gunner’s Haven, his wife and several other people left the meeting.

In other business Tuesday, Duncan reminded council that the Strawberry Festival would return Memorial Day weekend.

“The Jaycees are doing a fantastic job with that,” the mayor said.

Also, the Imagine Norwalk event will be every two weeks starting June 9.

Also, council passed a resolution authorizing the city to advertise and receive bids for phase six of the Wooster-Marshall street sewer separation project. Duncan and Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder also are authorized to create a contract after the bidding process. Snyder said work should start in June.

Council also passed a resolution to authorize a NatureWorks grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to replace the Baines Park shelter. The grant is worth $18,586.48.

Joe Lindenberger, superintendent of the city parks and recreation department, has said it’s a 75-percent ODNR grant and the remaining 25 percent from Norwalk covers the labor for the installation. The project includes: Replacing the shelter with one that is about 20 percent larger, creating a handicapped-accessible sidewalk to run from the structure to the parking lot and adding a wheelchair-accessible picnic table.

“It’s one of the biggest needs in the park system,” Lindenberger told the Reflector.