Council considers solar field, welcomes new police officer

One topic not much discussed at the meeting which was in Gray’s report was the village’s solar project. In April of 2016, council discussed installing a solar field on the reservoir property. Gray said he had been approached by American Electric Power about the possibility, and that a solar installation could help offset energy costs for the village.

The reservoir is located in the township, but it is village property.

Gray noted he has seen a “dramatic drop” in the project’s solar kilowatt hours (kWh) cost since last year. kWh is a unit used for measuring energy.

According to Gray’s notes, this is because the village has partnered up with several other municipalities, including Edgerton, Montpelier, Minster and Lodi.

The company Sybac would be working with the village on the project.

Monroeville’s planned solar field would have a capacity of one megawatt, 1,000 kilowatts or 1,000,000 watts. Theoretically, the field would be able to provide most of the power for the village’s residential customers on sunny days.

Gray also reported on the amount of road salt used the week of Feb. 10.

That week, he said “we have used just under 10 tons of road salt.”

On Wednesday night, the village put down five tons, and on Thursday, four and a half tons.

Anyone who drives in Monroeville should be aware, Chapel Street may soon be one way. The Ohio Department of Transportation approved the village’s request to make it a one-way street. It will be southbound from U.S. 20. Before this is finalized, officials must perform a “parking, pavement marking and signage study,” Gray said.

The Monroeville Village Council welcomed the Monroeville Eagles Fastpitch Association during its meeting Tuesday. The association thanked council for letting it use Clark Field.

“We came here because we wanted to make sure there wasn’t any issues,” said one representative, who added they appreciated the agreement they had with the city last year, and hoped to continue it. The association is currently looking for umpires as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons also gave a report during the meeting. He told council the “flu bug hit pretty hard” over the last month.

“I think some of the statistics kind of reflect that,” he said. The police department has three full-time officers, which can cause problems when one or more fall ill. The department has also faced issues being what Lyons termed “a turnstile for part-time officers.”

To counter this, the department has recently hired two part-time officers. One of them, Doug Tomsic, was sworn in by Mayor Melissa Fries during the meeting.

On Tuesday, all three were attending a street crime school at Norwalk Police Department. The program was originally scheduled for last year. Because it had to be rescheduled “they gave us a two-for-one deal,” Lyons said. This allowed four Monroeville officers to attend instead of two.

Also during the meeting:

• Resolutions related to the OPTO traffic cameras were read. Council is considering an ordinance and two resolutions entering the village into an agreement with a debt collection agency for unpaid Optotraffic fines.

• Council agreed to pay the Wheeling, WVa. EPA to dispose of seven distribution transformers no longer needed.

• Council approved the purchase of a new electric service truck for $39,054.84.

• Monroeville decided to participate in the June “The Vietnam Traveling Wall- The Wall that Heals” event honoring Vietnam veterans.