Law would close loopholes drug dealers use to avoid full punishment

House Bill 4 restores the statutory penalties for possession of cocaine and clarifies the penalties for the trafficking of cocaine.

Under Ohio’s statutory drug penalty framework, penalties increase with the quantity of the drug involved in the violation. For cocaine, the Ohio Revised Code prescribes five steps or tiers of felony penalties with the increasing amounts of cocaine involved.

The possession penalties were undone by the Ohio Supreme Court’s recent decision in State v. Gonzales, which determined that only the weight of pure cocaine in a substance could be used to set an offender’s sentence. Because of this, cocaine possession, regardless of quantity, will — as a practical matter — only be prosecuted as a fifth degree felony, the lowest penalty under statute, if the law is not amended.

House Bill 4 seeks to modify this language to clarify that the total weight of the compound, mixture, preparation or substance containing cocaine is included for penalty purposes, for both offenses of possession and trafficking.

“The health and safety of our communities should always be a top priority,” State Rep. Dick Stein (R-Norwalk) said. “I am pleased to have co-sponsored legislation that closes loopholes which drug dealers use to avoid full punishment.”

The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration. The bill includes an emergency clause to make it effective on the day it is signed into law by the governor.