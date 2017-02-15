Fast-food exec won't call shots on higher wages, OT after all

Puzder, chief executive of Carpinteria, Calif.-based CKE Restaurants Inc., the parent company of the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s chains, abruptly withdrew his nomination just a day before he was to face his Senate confirmation hearing.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for secretary of Labor,” Puzder said in a statement emailed by his spokesman. “I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.

“While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team,” Puzder said.

The collapse of Puzder’s nomination comes during one of the toughest periods of Trump’s young presidency. After seeing his controversial travel ban blocked by federal courts, Trump lost one of his early key supporters with the forced resignation Monday night of national security adviser Michael Flynn over Flynn’s false statements about his December contacts with a Russian diplomat.

The loss of GOP support for Puzder was also a sign that Republicans on Capitol Hill — who had previously been reluctant to confront Trump over policy or Cabinet appointments — are feeling emboldened to stand up to the new president. Education Secretary Besty DeVos was confirmed last week thanks only to a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence after two Republicans voted against her.

“Today workers everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief that Andrew Puzder won’t be the one determining whether they get higher wages or overtime protections,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said. “But President Trump must learn from this mistake. The American people want a Labor Secretary who will follow through on President Trump’s promise to put American workers first. That means someone who supports a living wage, ensures that workers who work more than 40 hours a week receive overtime pay, and fights for Americans’ right to a healthy and safe workplace.”

White House officials appear to have concluded that it was not worth their political capital to fight for Puzder’s nomination, which had been dogged by several controversies, including his admission that he employed a housekeeper who was in the country illegally and decades-old allegations of spousal abuse from his ex-wife.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and other Republicans expressed concern over a 1990 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in which Puzder’s ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, made allegations of abuse.

Last month Fierstein wrote to the leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee saying she had withdrawn those accusations. She called Puzder a “a good, loving, kind man.”

Democrats targeted controversial comments Puzder has made in recent years opposing an increase in the minimum wage to $15 and musing about deploying increased automation to his restaurants.

Democrats also highlighted labor law violations at CKE Restaurants. Fast-food workers have staged protests against Puzder’s nomination in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Puzder to withdraw, calling him “probably the most anti-worker” choice ever for the Cabinet position.

Policy Matters Ohio joined with community advocates and workers to oppose the nomination of Puzder.

"The Ohio legislature recently barred cities and other municipalities from improving upon state wage and hour laws," said Policy Matters Researcher Hannah Halbert. "With only six state investigators Ohio has one of the most poorly staffed wage and hour divisions in the nation. Because the legislature has failed to address these gaps, much is left to the federal Department of Labor. With his poor record as a fast food CEO, Andy Puzder couldn't be trusted to protect the safety and pocketbooks of our friends and neighbors."

Halbert called on the Trump administration to now nominate a true advocate for workers, someone with a record of standing up for working people, supporting unionization and encouraging better jobs.

"Puzder's withdrawal is a victory for working Ohioans," Halbert said. "Workers deserve a true worker advocate at the helm of the Department of Labor."

Ohio AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer Petee Talley issued this statement: “Ohio workers can breathe sigh of relief due to the withdrawal of Andy Puzder’s nomination head the U.S. Department of Labor. Puzder’s record of violating workplace health, safety, wage and overtime rules was evidence that he would never have stood up for workers.

“Now, we hope Donald Trump will nominate a labor secretary that keeps the promises he made to workers when he was running for office,” Talley added. “We stand ready to support such a nominee as long as work is valued and the rights of working people over corporate profits are the order of the day.”

