Council members discuss alcohol permits and tax increases

Council discussed the possibility of increasing the annual license tax for motor vehicle owners living in the city. The change would raise an approximate $170,000 per year. They currently pay $39.50 for plate renewal, which would be increased by $10. Mayor Rob Duncan emphasized that this would be about 83 cents a month.

“This is something that Mr. (Chris) Castle and I have sponsored to ensure some money for the care of our roads right now,” Duncan told the council.

Duncan said the money would strictly be used for the road improvement and similar infrastructure projects. He added that the city expected loss of funds due to changes from the state this year.

“It looks like we’re going to lose more funds this year from the state,” he said. “Our expenses continue to rise. Our structures are of the utmost importance to us.”

There was some concern from council members who recently have faced issues with other similar efforts to raise revenue.

David Wallace had reservations.

"My thoughts on this, especially after going through the last budget process, I haven’t heard of a need or a deficit of anything having to do with road repairs,” he said. He explained the general fund and health insurance increases seemed to be the city’s two biggest budget concerns.

Chris Mushett also expressed concerns.

“You’re asking council in essence to triple the tax,” he said, pointing out that this could hurt the council if it asks the public for levies later in the year.

Several residents attending the work session also commented, noting they had no problem with the increase as long as it actually paid for necessary improvements. One man listed a number of issues he had seen with the city’s roads. He roundly criticized the current state of the street drainage systems.

Water “should be going down the drains, not lying on the road,” he said.

“I’m estimating there’s at least 50 catch basins in Norwalk jam-packed with leaves and trash,” he noted.

Following this, council moved on to discuss an ordinance that would allow the city to issue alcohol permits for festivals and other events.

“What this would allow for, is when an organization wants to have a festival, they can get a liquor license,” explained Safety Service Director Dan Wendt. “What this would do, is allow them to sell alcohol, beer and wine on public property.”

There would be no glass allowed and the permits would be specifically for public events. Wendt was adamant about this, telling anyone hoping to have alcohol at a family cookout or similar outing, “No, I’m sorry. You’re all out there, keep it alcohol free.”

Wallace asked how Norwalk’s permit system would compare to Milan or Huron, citing the Milan Melon Festival and the Huron River Festival.

“Are we talking apples to apples with that?” he asked. He said he would be curious to hear Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light’s thoughts on the topic.