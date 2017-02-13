Gov. Kasich, Ohio lawmakers coming to Sandusky

Kasich sent a letter to the General Assembly requesting a joint session be scheduled in Sandusky on April 4. The governor will deliver his seventh State of the State Address in front of about 1,700 people at the Sandusky State Theatre.

“Holding the State of the State address in Sandusky, on the shore of Ohio’s Great Lake, will be the perfect opportunity to show off our state’s crown jewel,” the governor told the Sandusky Register.

It’s not the first time Kasich hit the road for the annual address, but he’s the first governor “to ever take it out of the statehouse.” In previous years the governor delivered his address in Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.

“I did my first one in Columbus, and did the next five out of there,” he told the Register. “I think it's just good to get out of Columbus and in a town where people will get excited. It's different. It's cool. It's fun.”