Norwalk council to consider license tax proposal

City council will consider and discuss the pair of ordinances during Tuesday night’s work session.

The money would result from an annual license tax which would cost drivers $10 per year or 83 cents per month. Norwalk officials estimate this tax will raise $174,000 in yearly revenue, which will be dedicated to street paving and repair.

“This legislation would ensure a permanent funding mechanism for (the) city streets,” Castle said. “It’s an easy revenue stream to support because it distributes the smallest burden amongst the largest number of citizens. We all drive on these streets and we’d all like to see them maintained.”

Duncan said “people demand good roadways.”

“It is the first thing that you notice when you come into a community and it’s very important to businesses (which) are considering investing in the city of Norwalk,” the mayor added.

For those who live within Norwalk city limits, the current plate renewal is $39.50, which is lower than many of the other cities and villages in Huron County. Officials said the move to increase the fee comes as a way to garner revenue for the city during fiscally challenging times.

“Year round, the city gets requests for pavement repairs, roadway paving and curbs. This funding can be used to pay for any of these items,” Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder said.

In 2016, AAA published an article stating that potholes alone cost U.S. drivers $3 billion a year in auto repairs.

“Compare that number to the current proposal of 83 cents a month and it seems an obvious win-win for the people of Norwalk,” Castle said, referring to the proposed legislation.

Also tonight, the Norwalk Parks and Rec Department will present its year-end report.

Other business on the council agenda includes:

• An ordinance which would grant a taxi-cab franchise to Daniel Gohlke, who will be doing business as GT Cab and for the mayor to enter into a franchise and license agreement with Gohlke/GT Cab.

• Approving an amendment to a fire protection services agreement with the Bronson and Norwalk township trustees.