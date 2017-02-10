Appellate court refuses to reinstate Trump’s travel ban preventing entry into U.S. from seven mostly Muslim countries and all refugees

Before the judicial panel refused Thursday to reinstate Trump’s order — which prevented entry into the U.S. from seven mostly Muslim countries and all refugees, until a lower-court judge issued a stay — drama in Washington played out as if the nation had only two pillars of power. Trump nominated Cabinet secretaries, and the Republican-led Senate, the only part of the legislative branch with a role, pushed them past Democratic opposition.

The court decision was a reminder to the president that the success of his administration will also be driven by the views of jurists who represent the third center of power under the U.S. Constitution.

And it was a reminder of how Trump, and his inability to curb his impulses, can pose a threat to his own goals.

Tweets and comments from the president that were once seen as merely inflammatory and insulting, such as his regular campaign pledge to enact a ban on all Muslims seeking to come to the U.S., took on more power when cited as evidence before the courts. Indeed, Trump’s own words cut against the Justice Department’s argument that the president’s executive order did not amount to an unconstitutional ban on any particular religion.

The court also provided a rebuttal to the bleak worldview Trump has promoted through exaggerations and falsehoods about safety threats at home and abroad.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the judges wrote.

Trump contributed to the court’s rebuke by adopting, in his early weeks as president, a shock-and-awe strategy that put a premium on speed and secrecy rather than thoughtful actions. In the case of the executive order, issued one week after he took office, that meant the administration bypassed review by agencies that might have helped the plan meet judicial muster.

The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel based in San Francisco kept in place the stay of the executive order; it did not toss it on the merits. The administration has the option of appealing — either to a broader appellate panel or to the Supreme Court.

“SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” Trump tweeted soon after the court decision was announced. Later, in a quick aside to reporters at the White House, Trump said the judges’ decision was “political” and that he was confident that his order would eventually be upheld.

Trump came into office bent on upending politics, and his actions have been meant to further that image. Swift, unilateral behavior — and sharp rejoinders to anyone not going along — have been his hallmarks.

While that has kicked up controversy, Trump has succeeded because his power over Capitol Hill has been nearly complete. The president is hardly a conservative ideologue, but he shares goals important to the Republican majorities in both houses, such as tax reform and the repeal of President Barack Obama’s health care plan. And that has kept them in line.

With a firm hold on the most activist and energized voters in the Republican base, Trump also represents a potential threat to the political ambitions of Republicans who might want to publicly disagree with him.

After a rocky confirmation hearing, his Education secretary, Republican donor Betsy DeVos, was approved with only two GOP defections when Vice President Mike Pence broke a Senate tie. His attorney general, former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, survived furious Democratic objections on the Senate floor with even less GOP wobbling.

That loyalty and a provocative sense of siege have propelled his administration’s first few weeks. In many ways, Trump has worked to create the sense he first floated in the campaign that only he can solve the nation’s deluge of problems, and that any entity that threatens his political power is illegitimate.

As president, he has crafted that alternative universe from his first inaugural words, when he cast a dark vision of “American carnage” afoot in the land, of gangs and criminals and the imminent threat of terrorist attacks.

He declares almost daily that the media are dishonest and out to get him, even when his allegations are disproved by video. He has cast reporters as effectively treasonous for intentionally hiding incidents of terrorism — an accusation that is false.

“They have their reasons and you understand that,” Trump told military leaders in Florida this week, speaking of the media. (His staff later released a lengthy list of supposedly ignored attacks that had, in fact, been covered.)

He also went after U.S. Dist. Judge James L. Hobart, the Washington state jurist who initially blocked his travel ban, in an echo of his attacks last year on a judge handling a legal case against Trump’s former real estate school.

“The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart,” Trump tweeted this week. “Bad people are very happy.”

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

As the appellate panel indicated in its judgment, Trump provided no proof that people born in the countries listed in the travel order represented any threat.

But his rhetoric remains consistent.

In the last 10 days — half the length of his presidency — Trump has taken on judges and the media, demeaned his political opponents as paid provocateurs, threatened to strip federal funding from California, insulted the loyal U.S. ally of Australia and cast aspersions on an American company, Nordstrom, for its decision to stop selling a fashion line by his daughter Ivanka.

On Thursday, apparently angered that Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut had made public some remarks by his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, that were critical of Trump, the president raised Blumenthal’s past exaggeration of his service during the Vietnam War. Trump then went after Arizona Sen. John McCain, a Vietnam prisoner of war who had angered him when he defined as a “failure” a recent Yemen counterterrorism raid in which a Navy SEAL died.

“He’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win any more,” Trump said of McCain, who won his sixth term in November by a 13-point margin.

Later, on Trump’s behalf, spokesman Sean Spicer said that comments like McCain’s did a “disservice” to the slain officer — a striking criticism given Trump’s habit of criticizing military actions in past administrations.

The most obvious downside to Trump’s behavior so far is its potential to work against his own interests. He’s insulted judges who hold his plans in their hands, and senators who will cast votes on his proposals. And so far, he has made no effort to reach beyond the minority of voters who backed him in November. A Gallup poll this week found 43 percent of Americans supporting him — minimally less than the 46 percent of the country who voted for him.

In any normal presidency, even this early in its existence, that would be a sobering statistic. Thursday’s reminder that another constitutional branch has the power to upend presidential actions would only amplify the concern.

In any normal presidency, those would be reason enough to regroup and do things differently in the future.

Nothing in the Trump experience so far suggests any changes are in store.

