Residents concerned about how city handled tree removal

Norwood Avenue residents Amanda and Charles Phillips were astonished to learn the city had taken down trees near their house.

The couple expressed their curiosity and concerns about the decision-making process Tuesday to Norwalk city council — and why they weren’t notified.

“They were healthy. They were mature,” Amanda Phillips said, referring to the trees that had been up for about 40 years. “We had no notification.”

Phillips also told council there were no wires above the trees and they didn’t have any dead branches. Councilman Kelly Beck said he took “a Google tour” of the trees in question, noting the photographs from 2013 revealed dead limbs.

Mary Hinckley, of Chapel Drive, told council members and city administrators she was disappointed with the way the situation was handled. She is a current member of the tree board.

Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said the city attempts to take a proactive approach to trees. He told Phillips he is most worried about “fall risks,” if trees are hollow and/or if their growth is affecting sidewalks.

“The decision I made was to take down trees that are fall hazards,” Wendt told the Reflector after the meeting.

“People love the trees that are in front of their houses,” the safety-service director said, and most people, like Amanda and Charles Phillps, understand the trees that are in boulevards are part of the public right-of-way.

“I want there to be trees throughout Norwalk,” Wendt said. “We are very committed to being a tree city.”

Wendt and Mayor Rob Duncan said from now on, residents will receive a courtesy letter seven days before a tree will be removed so they can contact the tree board with any questions or concerns. Duncan added that “everyone will have a week’s notice” unless there is an emergency situation.

“The tree board will be involved in the process,” said the mayor, who noted that technically, the board has the authority to remove trees unless there’s an emergency or they impact the city infrastructure.

“We’re going to make sure the board knows about every tree — even if it’s a fall hazard,” Wendt added after Tuesday’s meeting. “I think that shows good government responsiveness.”

Councilman Chris Mushett said it’s important to communicate with homeowners to get them involved as soon as possible.