Norwalk city, Western Reserve schools join OhioCheckbook.com

In December 2014, Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the Internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the No. 1 government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

The Ohio Treasurer’s office was joined at the announcement by Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and Safety Service Director Dan Wendt, and Western Reserve Local Schools Superintendent Rodge Wilson and Treasurer Brett Robson.

Norwalk is the first city in Huron County to post its spending on the website, and Western Reserve Local Schools is the third school district in Huron County to post its spending.

The following is a breakdown of today’s local government sites:

• Norwalk’s online checkbook includes more than 266,000 individual transactions that represent more than $345 million of total spending over the past 16 years.

• Western Reserve Local Schools’ online checkbook includes more than 122,000 individual transactions that represent more than $126 million of total spending over the past five Fiscal Years.

“I believe the people of Huron County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” Mandel said. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“Western Reserve Local Schools is committed to our responsibility of fiscal transparency,” Robson said. “We believe OhioCheckbook.com provides a great tool in better fulfilling that responsibility.”

“Ohio’s Online Checkbook is an innovative program that emphasizes the importance of government transparency,” state Sen. Gayle Manning said. “This program helps to provide Ohioans with an easily accessible method to ensure that their taxpayer dollars are being used in the most efficient manner possible.”

On April 7, 2015 Treasurer Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 local governments throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com and extending an invitation to partner with his office at no cost to local governments. These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.

A large coalition of statewide and local government organizations have expressed support for OhioCheckbook.com and local government transparency, including the Ohio Municipal League, Ohio Township Association, Ohio Association of School Business Officials, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, County Commissioner Association of Ohio, County Auditor Association of Ohio, Ohio Newspaper Association, Ohio Society of CPAs, Buckeye Institute and Common Cause Ohio.

OhioCheckbook.com was launched on December 2, 2014, marking the first time in Ohio history when citizens could actually see every expenditure in state government. Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has received overwhelming support from newspapers and groups across the state and, as of February 6, 2017 there have been more than 704,000 total searches on the site.

OhioCheckbook.com displays more than $564 billion in spending over the past eight years, including more than 153 million transactions.

The website includes cutting-edge features such as:

• “Google-style” contextual search capabilities, to allow users to sort by keyword, department, category or vendor;

• Fully dynamic interactive charts to drill down on state spending;

• Functionality to compare state spending year-over-year or among agencies; and,

• Capability to share charts or checks with social media networks, and direct contact for agency fiscal offices.

In March 2015, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) released their annual “Following the Money 2015” report and Treasurer Mandel earned Ohio the number one transparency ranking in the country for providing online access to government spending data. Ohio was prominently featured in the report after climbing from 46th to first in spending transparency as a result of Mandel’s release of OhioCheckbook.com. Due to the launch of OhioCheckbook.com, Ohio received a perfect score of 100 points this year – the highest score in the history of the U.S. PIRG transparency rankings.

In April 2016, U.S. PIRG announced that Treasurer Mandel earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second consecutive year in a row. Due to the launch of OhioCheckbook.com, Ohio again received the highest perfect score of 100 points this year – marking the second time in two years Ohio received the highest possible score in the history of the U.S. PIRG transparency rankings.

The Treasurer’s office is partnering with OpenGov, a leading Silicon Valley government technology company, to provide residents of Ohio the ability to view and search local government expenditures in a user-friendly, digital format. “Ohio is setting the standard for financial transparency on an unprecedented scale. We are excited to partner with the Treasurer’s office to bring world-class technology to communities large and small across the state,” said Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on:

• Norwalk.OhioCheckbook.com

• WesternReserveLocalSchools.OhioCheckbook.com