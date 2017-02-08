Lawsuit seeks to fell trees for Ohio gas pipeline

Rover Pipeline said it must "complete all tree-felling activities" by March 31 to meet contractual obligations with gas shippers and "to reduce impacts, if any, on protected species of wildlife."

"Rover must begin construction immediately," the suit says.

The 713-mile pipeline received federal approval despite opposition from some communities along its path and being rerouted at least twice early in its planning. The federal government set the deadline so tree removal doesn't disturb federally protected bats that begin roosting in April.

The pipeline will run from Washington County on the Ohio River northwest to Defiance County in northwestern Ohio. It will connect with lines in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to transport some 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas per day from wells in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields to shippers and markets around the country, the company said.

Rover has been negotiating with landowners for more than a year. On Friday, the company sent them notices seeking to "voluntarily" access their land for tree-clearing, said attorney Lawrence Piergallini, who represents some of the landowners.

"Please get out of our way. We need to cut trees," Piergallini translated.

Rover filed the eminent-domain suit the same day.

Many landowners have agreed on payments and given Rover access to their land.

Rover said in its suit that it has not been able to obtain contracts from others, including some who have not accepted its offers. Rover is asking the court to grant it eminent domain and set the amount of payments.

Piergallini said a judge is likely to grant the company's wish because it has obtained the necessary permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and environmental agencies.

"I think this is going to get approved, and some judge is going to say, 'Go ahead and cut trees,'" he said.

The 42-inch underground pipeline requires an easement 50 to 60 feet wide though 18 Ohio counties.

Mark C. Kanzigg of Belmont County is one of Piergallini's clients. He and numerous relatives own a total of 98 acres that Rover wants for the pipeline.

"I'm ready to sign" and accept Rover's offer of $70 a foot, Kanzigg said, but some relatives have died or haven't kept up with the title to their land.

Representatives of Rover could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Instead of making the effort to ensure there's clear title to the land, and to avoid lawsuits, the company probably decided to go ahead with the suit and have the court oversee that process, Piergallini said.

In eminent-domain actions, Piergallini said, courts usually allow the work to begin and then have another hearing regarding payments to landowners.

Rover's suit said the construction schedule "involves an enormous logistical effort" involving 15,000 workers laying the pipeline.

