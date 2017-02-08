The mayor said Norwalk continues to move forward in being a city where people want to live, work, play and worship.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished last year,” Duncan added.

• OK’ing building a new fire station: In March 2016, a majority of Norwalk voters authorized the use of $3.5 million from the capital investment fund to construct a new fire station.

• Receiving about $3/4 million in grants to help fund city programs and projects

• Pleasant Street lift station project: Considered one of the largest infrastructure projects in the history of Norwalk at a cost of nearly $6.5 million, Duncan said it “has been a major undertaking.” The mayor also said once it’s completed, the residents will be able to enjoy the Jaycee Bicentennial Park.

• Completion of about $7 million in infrastructure projects: This included sidewalk work, intersection upgrades and painting water towers. The Norwalk Parks and Recreation Department paved a portion of its parking lot and the Perkins Family Skate Park on St. Mary’s Street. Duncan said he is amazed how often teenagers and children use the park in the afternoons.

• Donation of two canines and outfitted cruisers to the Norwalk Police Department: After police dog Viper died of inoperable cancer May 6, the American Legion, Gaymont Nursing Center and 12 businesses and individuals raised about $23,000 in donations. Also, Willard police gave the city its dog and vehicle.

“The dogs are currently in training with their handlers,” Duncan said.

In regards to challenges, the mayor said the drug epidemic impacts every community in America and nearly every local family.

He also cited declining revenue, given the loss of local government funds, inheritance tax, tangible personal property tax and good paying jobs. Duncan said the revenue trajectory is flat or declining while costs continue to rise.

Other challenges facing Norwalk include the need to stay updated with technology and where to expand with an industry and housing.

“I think we need to stay on top of all four of these things,” Duncan said.

While Norwalk has been battered by the economy, the mayor said the city has remained resilient and said he believes “our best days are ahead.”