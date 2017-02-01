It's Ohio Township Day!

The township form of government was brought to America by the Pilgrim Fathers in 1620. This unit of local government eventually spread as far west as the Rocky Mountains. Today, 22 states have this form of government, known either as the town or township.

The townships in Ohio predate our state government. The congressional acts which established the various land grants also determined the size and shape of townships. Land that was defined by these acts was surveyed under range and township system. Land was sub-divided into townships five miles square and those were located in the Connecticut Western Reserve area that was established in 1786. In 1789-1801, the Congress Lands were surveyed into townships that were six miles square. Within each of the Ohio land grants, Congress had a section of land set aside for schools and the support of religious institutions. Section 16 of each township was reserved for the schools and Section 29 was put aside for the religious institutions.

As the Ohio Territory became populated, it was only natural that the surveyed townships should become the basic unit of local government. In 1804, the elected officials in a township consisted of three trustees, a clerk, two overseers of the poor and a sufficient number of supervisors of highway, in addition to justices of peace and a constable. A township treasurer and accessor were later added. In the early years of statehood, Ohio township government cared for the poor, maintained the roads and preserved the peace. Huron County at one time had a farm and home for the poor. This was located where the Title Office, License Bureau, and Service for the Aging is, off of which is now Shady Lane Drive.

Today, just as in 1804, the township is a political subdivision of the state. To keep pace with the demands of changing times, the functions, duties, and obligations of the township have changed over the years. Demands for increase of different services have prompted the state legislature to grant Ohio’s 1,308 townships the authority to fulfill these changing needs.

Three trustees and a fiscal officer, each elected for a four-year term, administer our townships today. In addition, some townships now appoint a township administrator, whose duties are defined by the individual township. The township administrator typically helps plan, coordinate and implement township goals. Elected officials fill their offices on a part-time basis. Their intimate knowledge of their community, its needs and its citizens, enable them to offer more personal service than any other unit of government.

Township roads — The largest function of a township is to care for and maintain the roads. The townships in Ohio have 40,000 miles of roads, while the State of Ohio has 19,000, municipalities 21,000, and counties 30,000. Huron County has 19 townships and has approximately 490.19 miles of roads to care for. Townships receive help for expenses of roads from part of the motor vehicle fuel tax and motor vehicle license fees, which is a very modest revenue, so most Ohio townships have to obtain revenue through local taxation.

Cemeteries - There are over 1,800 township cemeteries that the townships manage. Voters must approve the purchases or appropriation of land for a cemetery, but once it is established, the township trustees have the authority and obligation to sell plots and set fees for service in order to maintain and provide for expansion.

Police protection - The board of township trustees has the authority to employ local police officers and create police districts. Today, Ohio township police have in general the same authority and power the law grants to the sheriff. They are required to apprehend law-breakers in the township and county. Township police also execute warrants, writs and other legal processes throughout the county. Huron County townships are under the watchful eye of the sheriff’s department.

Fire protection - Ohio law permits townships to provide fire protection directly or by contract with townships, municipalities and other jurisdictions in order to protect lives and property efficiently. More than 90 percent of townships in Ohio have a good standard of fire protection covering more than 96 percent of the population in unincorporated areas of the state. Township fire departments are staffed with full-time and/or volunteer firefighters.

Zoning - Zoning is the regulation of the use of land and building that permits a community to control the development of its territory. It provides for orderly growth by protecting homes and property from harmful use on neighboring properties. Any zoning restriction must have a reasonable relationship with public health, safety, comfort, convenience, prosperity or general welfare. Ohio laws provide for the submission of a zoning plan to the electors of a township and also contains provisions for the administration, enforcement and amendment of the zoning plan if it is adopted. Not all townships in Huron County are zoned.

Other township functions - There are many more things that trustees do, such as responsibility for ditches, drains, and other surface waters, line fences between adjacent properties, the control of weeds and brush along township roads and snowplowing. Trustees also have permissive authority to erect monuments to commemorate those who died in the service of their country, and a board of township trustees may provide artificial lighting when it is determined that public safety requires such lighting. The township may install its own lighting system or contract with an electric company.

When you see one or all of your township trustees, let them know that you notice what they have been doing in your township and how much you appreciate their commitment. If you have any concerns, please let them know. They are always willing to listen. Don’t forget the fiscal officer as she or he has a very important part in making the local government work by keeping records, making the budget work and keeping up on all the government changes and paying the bills. They go to all the training that is offered to make sure the system is working. A few trustees and fiscal officers from Huron County were in Columbus from January 25 to 28, attending the winter conference to learn all they can about the local government and all the mandates. Trustees and fiscal officers belong to the Huron County Township Association. The county association holds several monthly meetings throughout the year. All local township meetings are open to the public, so why not attend one soon in your township and see your elected officials at work.

“Government is a trust, and the officers of the government are trustees; and both the trust and the trustees are created for the benefit of the people.”

This article was submitted by Sandra Motolik, Fiscal Officer of Harland Township and Secretary/Treasurer of the Huron County Township Association.