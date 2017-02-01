'Aging fleet' of fire trucks a concern in Norwalk

Chief John Soisson considers 2016 “our busiest year ever.” He presented the annual report to Norwalk city council Tuesday night.

“We’re still about 900 runs up from 10 years ago,” Soisson said. “Over the last 10 years, the run volume has increased by nearly 100 percent. … We get a little bit busier each year.”

In 2006, firefighters had 944 calls.

On average in 2016, the crews responded to about 150 incidents each month.

The fire department covers the city of Norwalk and most of Norwalk and Bronson townships, which accounts for 46 1/2 square miles.

One of Soisson’s major concerns is the aging fleet. The most recent truck is 16 years old.

“We try to get 30 (years) out of each engine,” the chief said.

The department spent $7,000 on the 2001 truck to replace strobes with LED lights.

“Our fire engines are out of date and are becoming substandard for emergency operations. NFPA 1901 states that ‘fire departments should seriously consider the value (or risk) to firefighters of keeping fire apparatus older than 15 years in first-line service.’ The standard further states, ‘apparatus that were not manufactured to the applicable NFPA fire apparatus standards or that are over 25 years old should be replaced,’” he added.

The fire department has a 1986 Gruman engine, which has a crack in the main structure. Also, the truck body is rusting away from the frame.

“We think that’s a safety concern,” Soisson said. “It’s been a work horse.”

Two years ago, it took six to eight weeks to track down brakes for the 1986 engine since they aren’t being manufactured.

The chief said his goal to is put $150,000 to $160,000 away each year from money generated by the proposed 0.9 replacement fire levy to “remedy the problems with our aging fleet.”

In the last 15 years, the department has spent $142,242 on three trucks.

“We are at the point of questioning the safety of keeping these trucks on the road. However, without the acquisition of new apparatus we have no choice,” Soisson said. “Our vehicle repairs are way up.”

Also, the chief told council he “has been overwhelmed by the people who have stepped forward” in donating services to making the new fire station a reality. Council members had no questions about the year-end report.