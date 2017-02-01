City officials, residents favor proposal

Council members wrestled with two possible but related amendments and Norwalk residents shared their feedback. If they all pass eventually, they would allow conditional usage in the M-2 district — which is labeled heavy manufacturing — for the shooting range and the owner, Jeremy Norris, would have to apply for that conditional usage.

“If either (amendment) failed, the whole concept would fail,” Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara told council.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and safety-service director Dan Wendt told council members they support the range as it has been presented.

The facility would be on Laylin Road or Commerce Drive near Norwalk Concrete Industries. One concern residents and council members have had is noise from customers using guns in the shooting range.

“That’s not a quiet place to begin with,” said Councilman Dave Wallace, referring to truck traffic, Summit Motorsports Park and planes landing at the nearby airport.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Wallace spoke to representatives from Norwalk Concrete, the nearby electrical supply store and Pastor Bob Hudberg of The Foundation Church, which is planning on relocating to the area.

“They had no concerns,” said Wallace, but Hudberg did express hope the range would not be open during church service times.

The pastor hoped the facility would wait until noon to open on Sundays, Wallace added.

Norris, the owner, spoke to council Tuesday. He said the planned hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and he was “more than willing to work around” the concerns of the church.

“This is going to be a walled facility,” Norris said.

The walls at Gunners Haven would be built out of ballistic-proof concrete. Norris said it’s used by the military for shooting ranges.

“It deadens the noise a lot,” he added.

Council members asked Norris about the possible danger of stray bullets. He said the only it would happen was if someone went outside and shot a round into the air. City officials have described the range as being in a long building with angled roof slots, which would keep bullets from getting out of the facility.

On Wednesday, Norris shared more about his proposed range with the Reflector.

“Gunners Haven is the title of the range. The outdoor portion is just the beginning at this point. When all is said and done, we plan on having an indoor range with a retail store and also a walled training area that will have a mock city block inside for police training as well as simunition and paintball wars,” he said.

Council members requested feedback from Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light about Gunners Haven.

“What he’s proposing is safer than what’s in the NRA range source book, from what I’ve read,” said Light, who has read the entire resource.

The Norwalk Police Department established its outdoor shooting range on the property of the Veterans Memorial Lake Park in 2000. Light said that range follows the same standards required by the NRA range source book and he couldn’t recall any complaints about noise.

Steve Risner, of Chapel Drive, said he can hear the band practicing at Norwalk High School and the race cars at Summit easier than he could hear gunfire from the police shooting range.

Reed Street resident Cynthia Keele often uses the shooting range in Oberlin. She said she eats dinner or lunch in the city after she goes there and told council that Norwalk businesses could benefit similarly from having Gunners Haven in the city.