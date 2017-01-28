Monroeville plans sidewalk repairs and park improvements

Among plans discussed were village park improvements, filling a position on the zoning board, tree-trimming approval and sidewalk repair. Council also discussed softball and baseball activities planned for the spring, and the possibility of introducing non-sports related activities for children at the parks.

As far as sidewalks, “we’re going to do a walk through the village to see what sidewalks are in need of repair and leveling, or possible replacement,” said Village Administrator Tom Gray.

Council members have previously discussed issues with sidewalks affected by tree roots, which Gray said would be inspected, as well as those affected by age or repeated wear by vehicles.

In addition to crumbling sidewalks, the village will be taking a closer look at any houses in disrepair. The council is looking for a solution to handle homes and properties in need of obvious maintenance when the owners are less than willing to cooperate.

During the meeting, council members discussed a previously-mentioned solicitation law. The village’s employee handbook may also see some changes in 2017, although nothing has been decided yet.