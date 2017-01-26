16 governments in Ohio are under financial stress

State Auditor David Yost said Wednesday that 15 cities and one county, rural Fayette County southwest of Columbus, are experiencing “elevated financial stress” eight years into the current economic recovery. Just one northwest Ohio city, Fostoria, made that list. The auditor had already formally declared it to be in fiscal emergency.

“Ohio’s local governments are neither in as dire condition as some would have us believe, nor is the picture quite as rosy as some others might have us believe,” the Republican auditor and newly announced candidate for attorney general said.

Yost’s office developed 17 early warning signs gleaned from looking at cities that eventually did enter fiscal emergency. By flagging such issues now, he hopes the state’s 247 cities and 88 counties will be able to adjust course to avoid that outcome.

The 16 local governments showing “elevated financial stress” had at least six “critical” problems or eight “critical” and “cautionary” problems out of those 17 areas. Fostoria had eight “cautionary” or “critical” flags.

But two other northwest local governments — the cities of Van Wert and Vermilion — showed up in a lesser category of governments that were one category shy of making the danger list.

Based on numbers through 2015, Huron County was generally in positive territory, receiving just one “cautionary” flag — condition of capital assets.

This indicator is accumulated depreciation as a percentage of depreciable capital assets. It identifies apparent situations in which repair or replacement of the local government’s capital assets will be necessary. A high percentage indicates capital assets replacement is imminent, and the entity may be delaying replacement of capital assets or significant repairs for cash flow purposes. A “cautionary” flag is issued if the ratio is between 50 percent and 70 percent. A “critical” flag is issued if the ratio is greater than 70 percent.

For Huron County, the ratio was in the mid 50s percent range from 2012 to 2015.

When an entity delays improving or replacing capital assets in order to maintain cash flows for other purposes, improvements and replacements become absolutely necessary and may contribute to financial hardship on an already strained budget, according to Yost’s report.

“The deferral of capital investments is a tried and true strategy when you’re in a recession,” Yost said. “When the recession comes [and] revenues shrink, you don’t replace the roof at city hall. You patch it, and you wait for better times. … Being this far into an economic recovery and having this number of governments that are still deferring capital investment is troubling to me.”

As for local cities, Norwalk received two “cautionary” flags — a decline in general fund property tax revenue and conditional of capital assets.

The tax indicator reflects declines in property tax revenues and is an indication that an entity may be facing financial hardship due to declines in significant revenue sources. It also will reflect the need for additional sources of revenue to maintain stability. A “cautionary” flag is issued if property tax revenue declines from the current to the prior year by more than 1 percent.

In Norwalk, the city collected about $600,000 in 2012. That figure dropped to about $500,000 in 2013, then shot up to roughly $700,000 in 2014 before falling to right around $600,000 in 2015.

Like Huron County as a whole, Norwalk was flagged for the capital assets condition. The city’s ratio was in the upper 50s percent range from 2012 to 2015.

Willard received four “cautionary” flags for these indicators: (1) unrestricted net assets/position in governmental type activities; (2) decline in general fund property tax revenue; (3) percentage of general fund revenues that exceed general fund expenditures; and (4) condition of capital assets.

The first flag involved having a decline between the current and prior year by more than a 1 percent. Willard still had more than $3,000 available in 2015. A “critical” flag is issued if the entity has a zero or negative amount.

Like Norwalk, Willard saw significant fluctuation in the property tax revenue during the four year span. Willard collected about $100,000 in 2012. That figure dropped to about $25,000 in 2013, then shot up to roughly $300,000 in 2014 before falling to right around $60,000 in 2015.

As for the general fund indicator, a “cautionary” flag is issued when there is a low percentage (less than 1/20th or 5 percent).

In 2015, Willard’s number was about 4 percent. However, the city would have drawn a “critical” flag for this indicator in 2012 (at roughly negative 10 percent), 2013 (negative 3 percent) and 2014 (negative 2 percent).

Willard’s capital assets ratio was a hair above 50 percent, barely putting the city into “cautionary” area. Anything less than a 50 percent ratio qualifies as “positive.”

Bellevue had one “critical” flag and two “cautionary” flags.

The city’s change in general fund unassigned fund balances was deemed to be a “critical” concern because of its rapid deterioration. The total went from about $1.6 million in 2012 to $600,000 in 2015. A “critical” flag is issued when the current period and at least two of the previous three periods reflect a zero or negative amount or a rapidly declining trend defined as a decline in each of the last three periods with a drop of greater than 20 percent.

A declining unassigned general fund balance can be a sign of fiscal stress, Yost’s report stated. This indicator is important in identifying a trend of deteriorating unassigned general fund balance as well as how rapidly it is deteriorating.

Bellevue’s “cautionary” flags were for unassigned fund balance of the general fund and condition of capital assets.

The first flag involved having a decline between the current and prior year by more than a 1 percent. Bellevue had more than $1,600 in 2012, but then that figure dropped in each of the next three years, totaling about $600 in 2015. A “critical” flag is issued if the entity has a zero or negative amount.

Bellevue’s capital assets ratio was slightly more than 50 percent.

“These indicators and the overall condition of a city or county should not be construed as a criticism of the operating decisions of local officials,” Yost said. “Rather, these indicators illustrate the financial stress on our cities and counties.”

Gov. John Kasich, based on the state’s weakening revenue picture, recently suggested that Ohio is on the “verge of recession.” While the national economy has continued to grow slowly, another national recession is only a matter of time. A handful of states dependent on revenue from energy production have already dripped into recession.

“I am a little bit concerned about the effect of the next recession, but it will depend a lot on the nature of that recession, how widespread the pain is among Ohio’s local governments,” Yost said.

Counties also plan to fight back against the administration’s plan in the next budget not to provide for a permanent replacement for the loss of revenue from a sales tax on Medicaid managed-care companies that the federal government is cracking down on.

Yost said counties on average will lose 7.5 percent of their sales tax collections. Kasich has said the state will provide temporary replacement money to wean counties off the sales tax revenue.

The performance of a city or county in each of the 17 indicators can be viewed on the auditor’ website.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jim Provance of The (Toledo) Blade (TNS) contributed to this story.