Toledo eyes ban on gender-conversion therapy

It has been discredited by medical experts and denounced by gay and transgender groups.

The proposed law change, which states “no mental health provider shall engage in sexual orientation or gender identity change efforts with any person,” would make it a misdemeanor of the fourth degree to provide the therapy. Each day in violation would be a separate offense, each with a maximum fine of $250.

Council president Steven Steel sponsored the change to the ordinance, which would also make gender identity a protected class and clearly prohibit discrimination against transgender people.

Steel previously said he wanted council to vote on the ordinance without holding a committee hearing on the issue. That would be an unusual move because council usually holds public hearings on controversial matters.

Councilman Theresa Gabriel said she supports the concept, but she assumed someone would ask for a committee hearing, thereby delaying the vote, since there will be questions.

Councilman Lindsay Webb was among those pledging support for the legislation.

“I think the science is clear that conversion therapy is harmful to individuals,” she said.

Toledo would be the fifth city in the nation to ban conversion therapy, said Nick Komives, executive director for Equality Toledo.

Komives worked with several University of Toledo law school students to write the legislation that Steel sponsored.

“With regard to gender identity, the city code currently covers but doesn't explicitly say it,” Komives said. "We wanted to make it explicit. Every year we have to fight with the human rights campaign because they see it as not being covered."

City law already prohibits discrimination in areas such as employment, housing and the accommodations of any business based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, handicap, age or sexual orientation. The change would add gender identity the list.

Cincinnati and Washington were the first American cities to approve a ban on so-called conversion therapy for gay youths. Four states — California, Oregon, Illinois, and New Jersey — already had done so.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights said state-licensed mental health professionals are now prohibited from attempting to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity in six states: California, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Oregon and Illinois.

Pittsburgh city council in December approved an age restriction on conversion therapy, banning mental health professionals in the city from using the method on anyone younger than 18.

Toledo's proposed law would apply to anyone, regardless of age.

The Cincinnati measure, which was approved 7-2 in December, 2015, was opposed by about two dozen ministers and citizens.

Councilman Tom Waniewski, who in June 2015, cast a lone no vote against a city council resolution supporting gay marriage ahead of the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision on gay marriage, said he would support the law change proposal. He also did not expect any opposition.

“It makes sense not to discriminate against anyone,” Waniewski said.

Komives said the timing of the legislation has nothing to do with the election of Donald Trump and Mike Pence or the selection of Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

Before the election, then-Gov. Pence faced complaints from groups critical of his record on gay and transgender rights. and he was accused of supporting conversion therapy.

Shortly after the election, Pence's spokesman, Marc Lotter, told The New York Times that Pence didn’t support the practice and that a past statement was misinterpreted.

LGBT groups protested DeVos' appointment, claiming she funded conservative religious groups pushing traditional family values and one organization that supports conversion therapy. DeVos denied supporting conversion therapy.

“We have been working on this since the spring of last year,” Komives said. “It has nothing to do with Trump being elected. Pence is a real fear now, but we have been working on this for awhile.”

It is not known whether anyone practices conversion therapy in Toledo now, he said.

