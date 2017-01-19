Sitterly seeking software, secretary

In addition to storage at the prosecutor’s office, there also are documents stored in a Shady Lane Drive basement.

“Most of the adult felony records we need to keep forever,” said Randy Strickler, an assistant prosecutor who focuses on civil work.

Newly-elected Prosecutor James Joel Sitterly, during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting, said all the documents need to be stored in a way that keeps them in good condition. Commissioner Terry Boose said he wants to make it a priority for all county departments to have a document organization and retention plan.

“It’s an issue that needs to be addressed by the county overall,” Boose added.

The commissioners and Sitterly agreed his office and the sheriff’s office will need to keep some documents for the sake of record keeping, but they want to see a centralized storage plan and don’t want to have to move the paperwork twice while going through the process.

“I don’t want to be a hoarder,” said Boose, who wants to make sure there’s a good solution. “We don’t have the answers yet.”

Sitterly also told the commissioners his office is looking for an organizational software and he probably will need to update the computers used by the secretaries — ones that likely have been around since one of the Bush administrations. He added he’s not sure if the assistant prosecutors will need new computers to accommodate the new software and he may be able to give them the secretaries’ current computers.

About finding the software, Sitterly said it’s a long process since area prosecutor’s offices which may use something similar have had some turnover due to the election. He stressed he wants to make sure his office finds what works best, it’s “not on the way out” and will last at least four years.

“A lot of the platforms are based on population by county,” said Sitterly, who heard one price quote of $20,000 for the software system with a $2,000 annual licensing fee.

Also, Sitterly revealed the employees at his office during Tuesday’s meeting.

The assistant prosecutors are Strickler, Marques Binette, Bambi Couch, Melissa Angst and Dominic Gentile. Strickler and Binette are handling civil issues. Sitterly, Couch and Angst are responsible for adult felony cases while Gentile is handling the juvenile court docket. Binette is the only assistant prosecutor remaining from the previous administration. Strickler is working 30 hours a week, but the other attorneys are full-time employees.

“We had three come from Richland County. They all worked together,” Sitterly said. “One lives in Norwalk and another is from the Amherst area.”

Sitterly said Strickler and Binette are covering the civil division because he believes it’s important for county and township officials to have more than one prosecutor they can contact for questions and concerns. Also, Sitterly said he wanted one person to handle all of the juvenile and probate court matters instead of the two under the previous administration because it makes the work more streamlined.

Also returning to the prosecutor’s office are investigator Jeremy Draper, secretary Sandi Miros and Linda Border and Tina Bellitto-Ashakih, both of whom work in the victims assistance program. Border has been named the director of the program, which also includes Kimberly Jones.

Sitterly said he is looking for another secretary since Gail Risner retired.

“So far we will have one unemployment claim,” Strickler told the commissioners.