The resolutions passed with no discussion from council members during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think it’s a fantastic way to show the importance of growth in Norwalk. It’s a great start to 2017 and we expect more good things,” Duncan said afterward.

Heather Horowitz, director of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., said she appreciates council taking swift action and understanding the importance of business growth. The agreements essentially are a tax break for the two businesses.

Borgers Ohio, a German-based automotive parts manufacturer, is adding 150,000 square feet of space, essentially duplicating the space it already has, so it can create machinery for new projects that have interested Ford, Chrysler and Tesla. The expansion also includes space for research and development.

New Horizons is expanding with 15,000 feet of freezer space, which a company official has said will put it ahead of the industry trend calling for frozen products.

Also, council authorized Duncan and public works director Josh Snyder to advertise and receive bids for three projects: improvements on Milan Avenue, the Jefferson Street lift station and Milan Avenue drainage project.

In other action, council approved Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light’s request to have Capt. Mike Conney travel so he can attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. That would mean Conney would be gone from April 3 until the June 9 graduation. Light said the department doesn’t have too many officers out on vacation during that time, so he should be able to move officers around to cover Conney’s shifts.

“He applied 2 1/2 to three years ago. It takes about that long to hear back,” said Light, who is one of the five Norwalk officers to graduate from the academy.

The other graduates are Capts. Phil Pickett, Mike Ruggles, Kevin Cashen and Scott Brittain. Ruggles and Cashen later served as chief.

The academy will pay for Conney’s driving mileage at the beginning and end of the 10-week course, his room and lodging. Light said the department paid for his physical and academy uniform from last year’s budget.

Also, council tabled ordinances about amending codified ordinances to allow a proposed outdoor shooting range in the heavy manufacturing district. The issues were referred to the safety committee and the planning and zoning commission.

Council will not meet Tuesday. The safety committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, followed by a council meeting.