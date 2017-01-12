Could Norwalk get an outdoor shooting range?

“We already allow an indoor shooting range,” Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara said. “Amending the ordinance has to come from council.”

Council heard about the two proposed amendments during Tuesday’s work session. The related issues are expected to be on the agenda next week for a first reading.

O’Hara said if it all passes, it would allow conditional usage in the M-2 district — which is labeled heavy manufacturing — for the possible shooting range and the person would have to apply for that conditional usage.

“And there’s no guarantee on that,” the law director added.

O’Hara recommended that once council does a first reading that the issues be tabled so they can be reviewed by the safety committee and planning commission.

The proposed outdoor shooting range would be on Commerce Drive near Norwalk Concrete Industries.

“It would be handgun only … and 1,000 feet from anything residential,” safety-service director Dan Wendt told council.

City officials describe the range as being in a long building with angled roof slots which keep bullets from getting out of the facility.

“It would be virtually impossible for a bullet to go astray,” Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said.

The mayor also told the Reflector he believes this particular project would benefit the community because it could be used by the Norwalk Police Department and would save the city money from having to send officers away for shooting-related training. Duncan noted the range would be open to the public, calling it a “pay to play” situation.

“And it’s a much safer situation than the firing range we maintain now,” he added. “I think there’s a huge demand.”

Police use a shooting range on the backside of the reservoir at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.

Chief Dave Light told council that having the proposed range on Commerce Drive provides a natural sound barrier since it’s on the east side of the U.S. 20 bypass. However, he said it might be possible for nearby residents to hear gun shots, so he recommended council include a time restriction for when the range could be open.

Light said he believes the proposed facility would be identical to the one used by the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy in London, Ohio. The chief said the range is designed to prohibit bullets from escaping the area where shooters are firing their guns.

“There’s no real roof on it,” Light said. “Even if you shot upward, it would be deflected back toward the bullet trap.

“I think it’s a good thing overall. It seems really safe,” the chief told council.