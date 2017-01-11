Borgers, New Horizons officials share expansion plans with council

Ben Kenny, the contracted enterprise zone manager, first spoke to council before representatives of Borgers and New Horizons shared some details of their respective projects. He said this is the first he knows of two agreements happening simultaneously, which he believes “speaks well to what’s going on around the city.”

Twenty percent of the Borgers expansion happens in Norwalk while the remaining 80 percent is in the jurisdiction of Edison Local Schools. The school board of Norwalk City Schools approved the agreements during Tuesday’s meeting. Kenny said the matter goes before the Edison school board Thursday and doesn’t have to be addressed by EHOVE Career Center, but noted “they don’t have any trouble with it.” He has informed EHOVE and been in contact with the treasurer.

Once council approves the agreement, it will go to the Huron County commissioners and then to the state.

“It’s the local approval that matters,” Kenny said.

Borgers chief financial officer Chris Kromer said the automotive parts manufacturer is adding 150,000 square feet of space, essentially duplicating the space it already has, so Borgers can create machinery for new projects that have interested Ford, Chrysler and Tesla. The expansion also includes space for research and develeopment.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Kromer said.

Mike Porter, New Horizons vice president of operations, said the company is expanding with 15,000 feet of freezer space to put it ahead of the industry trend calling for frozen products.

“Norwalk has always been home for us,” he said. “It’s the type of place where we want to grow our business.”