Chicken barns and Episcopal retreat construction issues

The Ohio 60 church retreat currently is under construction and “is well along,” according to Mayor Chris Hipp. Recently, however, there were some unexpected alterations to the plans.

Sewer line to hook

“They have sewer line tanks and grinders and pumps out there and it’s pumped from their system to our gravity system,” Hipp said.

“They got some easements signed, people let it come up into their yard rather having to go in the road right of way. They started to take (the sewage line) all around and we stopped them and said ‘no, we wanted it to go straight through the road right of way.’ We didn’t want it to be going in and out, weaving around everybody’s yards.

“We went through the contract, notes and design of the way I originally wanted it. We looked at it and discussed the contract and design and they agreed to keep it straight rather than all the jig-jogs they were going to have.

“I think from the meeting that we had, running the line the way it is, which it’s (pretty much done) then the availability fee is the only thing that we have to figure out,” Hipp said.

During the meeting it occurred to the mayor and solicitor Randy Strickler that it was the terminology of the fee that bothered the organization, not the payment of the actual fee.

“They’re OK with the fee,” Strickler said. “It seems to be that it’s all a matter of semantics really. How are we labeling it? It seemed to me they didn’t like the way it’s labeled, as an availability fee, but they didn’t mind an environmental impact fee. It’s something they can sell to their congregation. It’s impacting the environment, their facilities being there.”

Council accepted calling the fee and environmental impact fee, and have scheduled a work session at the end of the month to discuss the exact price.

In other news, the newest addition to the chicken barns was also dealing with line issues and discussion of elevation changes.

Chicken farms

“Rural water made their tap to the chicken barns which are across from episcopal church retreat,” Hipp said. “I know that was quite an issue before. We work with (farmer and former township trustee Byron Dalton) before he started the work and then we were kind of in negotiation with him about maybe changing some elevations and maybe raising them up. He’s got his permit and it’s an agricultural permit, it’s in the township and he is marching right away.

“Our biggest thing is we have our lagoons out there and we have wells,” he said.

“We were concerned about that maybe possibly getting into our wells or something because we check them every five years out there and I think that the changes they’ve made out there with elevation. It’s back off the road. I know not everybody is going to be happy about it but we’ve had two other barns that Byron put up on Fitchville River Road and they’ve been up probably over a year and so far no problems.”