Borgers, New Horizons considering expansion in Norwalk

City council members faces a resolution during tonight’s meeting that would authorize Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan to enter into an Ohio enterprise zone agreement with Borgers Ohio Inc. and New Horizons Baking Co. The agreement essentially is a tax break for the two businesses.

Council created Norwalk's enterprise zone in 1991 to better compete with other communities for business attraction and expansion projects.

“This has been an effective tool in Norwalk. Both companies are a significant part of the business community,” Duncan said.

In the past two weeks, both Borgers and New Horizons have filed paperwork requesting to take part in an Ohio enterprise zone agreement. Heather Horowitz, executive director of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., summarized the program as “an economic development tool administered by municipal and county governments for the purpose of providing property tax exemptions to businesses who invest in Ohio communities.”

The Borgers project includes an expansion of 150,000 square feet to the existing plant. In addition to new construction, the company also would acquire equipment to increase production at the Norwalk facility on Industrial Parkway.

In total, Borgers will invest about $13 million in the building and new machinery which will help with meeting the increasing market demands of the automotive industry.

Borgers in Norwalk has about 150 full-time employees and about 70 percent of those workers are from Huron County, plant manager Jochen Harmeling told the Reflector in December.

New Horizons is considering a $4.1 million expansion project that would add 15,000 square feet to its existing Norwalk manufacturing facility at 211 Woodlawn Ave.

“It is a significant investment in building and equipment that will help the company remain a competitive leader in the baking industry and strengthen New Horizons’ presence in Norwalk and the state of Ohio,” said Tim Brown, CEO and owner, in a prepared statement.

Locally, New Horizons currently employs about 220 office and production employees with a total company employment of more than 400. The company supplies soft rolls and English muffins to fast-food customers across the country.

Both proposals have been brought before the enterprise zone committee, which has received and reviewed each request, recommending that both council and the Huron County commissioners approve them as presented.

The proposals now are scheduled to be brought before all affected area school boards and the commissioners. The impacted schools are Norwalk City Schools — whose board addressed the item on Monday’s agenda, Edison Local Schools and EHOVE Career Center.