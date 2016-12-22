Projected $2 million deficit a 'worst-case' budget scenario

But at Tuesday’s meeting, council passed an annual budget which has about a $2 million deficit, without discussion. The expected revenue for 2017 is nearly $20.82 million and the expenditures are slightly more than $22.8 million.

“It’s not unusual to show deficit-spending in the budget process,” Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen said.

“When I do my projection, I try to be conservative. The trend is by the end of the year that we are collecting 3 to 5 percent over what my conservative revenue projections were,” she added.

“We have some flexibility there. The departments won’t spend every penny.”

In 2011, Eschen proposed there would a $2.5 million deficit, but that time the end of the year arrived, the city had spent $130,391 more than it brought in.

“We used cash balances that we already had,” she said. “The cash was in those funds.”

Eschen, the finance director since 1991, said that’s typical for the city budget.

From 2013 through 2015, Norwalk collected more than it spent. According to city financial records, the city collected nearly $1.29 million in 2013; that figure was about $151,592 the next year and $447,105 in 2015.

“We try to give the best we can with expenditures, knowing that most departments don’t spend everything in their budget,” Eschen said. “We can’t pass a budget without having the cash to cover it.”

Why are city revenues low for 2017?

“A lot of that has to do with that goes on in the general fund,” Eschen said.

Revenues are down because Norwalk hasn’t regained lost jobs and the city income tax revenue is lower, she added.

“Personal property tax was eliminated. Local government funds were cut,” Eschen continued.

“Interest income is down. It’s good if you’re borrowing money, but not so good if you’re investing,” she said. “They also eliminated a state tax.”

The finance director addressed why expenses are high.

“We had a 20-percent increase in our health insurance cost. We show a 2-percent wage increase for next year,” Eschen said.

Also, there is a $145,000 increase to the general capital improvement fund, which covers expenses for infrastructure and larger, capital equipment.

“The sanitation (department) fund is up $353,000. In addition to knowing there is a wage increase, the sanitation department is buying a garbage truck for $220,000,” Eschen said.

Jeff Montgomery, sanitation superintendent, said he is replacing a 2002 garbage truck with a 2017 model. Of the remaining five trucks in the fleet, the oldest is from 2004 and the newest one is a 2012 vehicle.

When it comes to the overall budget, Eschen said it’s always a balancing act of revenue vs. spending and needs. While she said it’s possible to have deficit-spending, she said she gives council members “the worst-case scenario” when presenting the budget.

“Our job is to watch spending,” she added.