City projected to spend $2 million more than it will receive

The expected revenue is $20,816 million and the expenditures are $22,814,587.50.

“Obviously it’s been a tough year. It’s a great budget. Obviously we’d like more revenue. I’m grateful it passed and we’re ready to move onto the new year,” Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said after the meeting.

Duncan had lunch Tuesday with the mayors from Fremont and Tiffin.

“Both of them complimented us on our city,” Duncan told council.

As expected, council didn’t address the proposed reciprocity tax/city income tax, allowing the issue to die.

Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light informed council that METRICH will donate a Cellebrite machine, which pulls information off a suspect’s cell phone, to Huron County. METRICH is a 10-county drug task force. Light said the $9,000 donation includes training and equipment.

In other METRICH-related news, Light said the task force will reimburse Detective Sgt. Seth Fry $2,500 for his overtime work on drug cases. Fry is the METRICH contact for the county.

“That’s a good bit of news,” Light told council.

Also, Councilman Chris Castle said he recently received “a very nice email” from a Western Reserve High School senior who lives in Norwalk. Having heard the city gets “a bum rap” about how it handles icy roads, the student shared her appreciation for the job done during the recent storm.

“I thought it was really, really nice,” Castle said, referring to the feedback. “It was nice to hear from a young person.”

Also, the parks and recreation department received a $4,066 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to upgrade the netting on the batting cages at Baines Park.

“Our share will be approximately $3,000,” finance director Diane Eschen said.

There will be no council meeting Tuesday. On Jan. 3, a regular meeting will follow a work session.