School board honors employee with more than three decades of experience

Superintendent Brad Romano said she was “the longest tenured employee in the district,” and that she would be missed greatly. It was noted two of the current board members, Ken Long and Gary Landis, were on the board when Thomas was originally hired.

In this legislative report Romano said there has been “a flurry of action” in the Ohio legislature as it ends the year, and one bill (SB3) will affect state mandated testing. Proposed measures cover the future of open enrollment and a new funding model for public education in the state.

In other business, the board:

• Appointed the following coaches: Misty Ebinger, varsity girls track; Phil Albaugh, varsity boys track; Peter Motolik, varsity girls softball; Tony Hamilton, varsity baseball.

• Accepted a bid of $175,000 for a 78-passenger and an 84-passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service.

• Accepted donations for the football and baseball programs.

• Made Long president pro-tem for the January organization meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, with the regular meeting to follow at 7:15.