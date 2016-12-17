Huron Co. has new workforce development administrator

Heather Love Carman has worked at the agency since 2009 initially as the agency IV-D attorney supervisor and most recently as the attorney workforce supervisor.

In her new administrative role, Carman will provide leadership to the operations of the workforce development and OhioMeansJobs departments to ensure the state and federal statutes and regulations are met. She will oversee workforce contracts, train and evaluate staff and serve on the agency administrative team.

JFS officials said they are fortunate to have Carman giving leadership to the workforce unit. The agency employs 80 staff members who deliver services in child support, family support, workforce development and children/adult protective services.

Carman has a juris doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law and a bachelor of music from Ohio Wesleyan University.

For more information about the Huron County Department of Job and Family Services, visit www.huroncountydjfs.org.