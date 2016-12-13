Borgers job creation grant to be presented to council

Mayor Rob Duncan said Borgers hopes to expand its facility within Norwalk.

“Businesses that expand within your community are more likely to stay in your community,” he added.

According to the proposed agreement with the city, Borgers expects to make $5.4 million worth of additions and/or new construction and $12 million in machinery and equipment. The company also hopes to create about 80 “new full-time permanent job positions” on or before June 30, 2018 and these jobs wouldn’t include any “associated solely with the construction of the project.”

Safety-service director Dan Wendt said cities always look for ways to keep businesses and when a municipality is a good host, hopefully those businesses will choose to expand there.

“This kind of grant pays off many times over,” he added.

In early 2014, it was announced that Borgers USA Corp., an automotive supplier based in Germany, chose Norwalk for its second North American manufacturing facility.

Norwalk celebrated the grand opening of the Borgers Ohio facility with an Oct. 14, 2015 ceremony.

“They are well above the 135 (employees) predicted at this time,” Duncan said Monday.

Borgers officials couldn’t be reached for comment on the number of employees and how many are from Norwalk and Huron County.