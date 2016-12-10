Roland Tkach new president of Northwest association

Also installed were Erie County Auditor Rick Jeffrey as vice president and Morrow County Auditor Patricia Davies as secretary-treasurer.

The Honorable C. Douglas Chamberlain, of Logan County, installed Tkach during a ceremony at the Embassy Suites Dublin.

The Northwest District works closely with the CAAO Columbus office to monitor legislative proposals that impact local taxpayers and to offer initiatives that assist county auditors in carrying out their duties.

During 2017, the CAAO anticipates much activity as the state begins the process of enacting a new biennial budget, with ongoing examination of government reform measures, major changes in a variety of taxation issues, and addressing the general condition of the state’s economy.

The CAAO includes all 88 Ohio county auditors. Now entering into its 150th year, it was established to promote and protect the interests of the taxpayers of Ohio and to improve the administration of county government.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be installed as district president,” Tkach said. “To be chosen by your peers to take a leadership position is always an honor.”

As president, Tkach will appoint other county auditors to fill committee positions.

Tkach’s term will be one year.

There are four districts throughout the state, with 22 counties per district.

“This will be an active year within the association,” Tkach said, adding the CAAO works with legislators on issues potentially affecting auditors’ offices.