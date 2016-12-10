Norwalk leaf collection cost $20,000 plus

“It was all hands-on deck,” safety-service director Dan Wendt told city council during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We picked up 135 loads of leaves. That is approximately 3,780 cubic yards.”

Paid for out of the sanitation fund, the project used 627 1/2 hours of full-time work from the general services department and 166 hours of part-time labor. Wendt said the work crews used 1,072 gallons of fuel.

In other council-related news:

• Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara informed council members about the latest on a federal lawsuit involving the so-called “debtor’s prison” reportedly used in Norwalk Municipal Court.

“That has been totally dismissed,” said O’Hara, who also told council that the date to file appeals has passed. “No appeal has been filed, so the case is over.”

The ACLU investigation looked at Huron County Jail bookings from May through the end of October 2012. Jocelyn Rosnick, an ACLU policy researcher and post-graduate legal fellow, had told the Reflector that about 22 percent of the total bookings “were related to warrants issued for contempt for failure to pay fines” during the six-month period.

• Josh Snyder, Norwalk public works director, told council that work on the basin for the Pleasant Street lift-station project is one to two weeks ahead of schedule. However, he said the crew had to stop working Tuesday because it was too wet to pour concrete.

• Council, on Tuesday, approved Norwalk working with the Ohio Department of Transportation on a spot-paving project for U.S. 20 in various parts of the city. It’s unknown when the work will begin.