Reciprocity/income tax credit on council's agenda

One is a possible change to the city’s income tax credit, also known as a reciprocity tax.

If passed, residents who live in Norwalk but work in another taxing district would get a 75-percent tax credit in Norwalk in tax year 2017. After that, it would be 50 percent. If the ordinance passes, residents essentially would pay taxes in two places.

Norwalk officials estimate this is the case for 20 to 25 percent of the taxpaying residents. Residents have expressed their concerns about the possible change.

“I think it will be a lively discussion (this) evening. I look forward to it,” council president Steve Euton said Monday.

In the last three days, Councilman Steve Schumm said he hasn’t heard from anyone who is in favor of the reciprocity tax. He also said Monday he expects there to be “some discussion” about the issue, but more about the city budget.

Council earlier tabled a proposal that would have provided a 50-percent tax credit to Norwalk residents who work elsewhere.

Euton said Monday there’s always a chance the present proposal could be tabled again. He declined to predict how council might vote. Euton said it would be helpful if those council members who want more information from city administrators provided more details about what they need.

Also on tonight’s council agenda is the resolution requesting Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach to certify the tax value and revenue that would be generated by a .9-mill replacement levy for maintaining the Norwalk Fire Department.

Now generating about $67,700 annually, the present levy — a .9-mill renewal — pays for part of the wages and equipment in the fire department. It has been on the books since 1976.

If council passes the resolution, it would mean the replacement levy would be on an upcoming ballot.

Schumm said he has received favorable feedback from residents about the proposed levy change.