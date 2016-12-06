Lawmakers to use Petland bill to ban Ohio cities from upping minimum wage

The so-called Petland Bill, named because Petland pushed for its passage after Grove City officials approved a local ordinance to block it from buying dogs from large-scale breeders, will be fattened up by GOP leaders with a handful of amendments today.

Senate Bill 331 already was controversial, strongly opposed by animal welfare advocates who say it circumvents local control to allow Petland to purchase puppies from unregulated and unlicensed breeders, some of whom are abusive to their animals. GOP leaders plan to make the bill tougher to vote against by tacking on a bill that those same advocates support -- making bestiality a crime in Ohio.

Ohio is one of 11 states where sex with animals is not specifically illegal and this would make it a second-degree misdemeanor in Ohio. The Senate passed this bill last week as a separate measure.

This week of the lame-duck session is expected to be the final week of this General Assembly, which often produces a whirlwind of legislative action as lawmakers try to push through legislation quickly before the session ends and all unpassed bills go back to square one.

If it passes the House, Senate Bill 331 will have no additional hearings in the Senate, which will simply vote whether to accept the changes.

Later today, the House Finance Committee also is expected to add an amendment blocking cities from imposing minimum wages higher than the state's rate, which will go to $8.15 next year.

Cleveland voters are set to decide in May whether the city's minimum wage should phase in to $15 per hour. A number of Cleveland city officials have asked lawmakers to take action to block the initiative.

Another amendment is one pushed by AT&T that would state it's the public policy of Ohio to “expedite the installation and operation of micro wireless facilities in order to facilitate the deployment of advanced wireless service throughout the state.”

Kent Scarrett, executive director of the Ohio Municipal League, said cities were strongly opposed to the original proposal, but are now neutral because of changes that dealt with local control concerns, fee structures and other issues.

The new antennas and power source boxes would be limited to poles, Scarrett said, instead of any municipal structure, and the $250 fee for an antenna would be per pole, not per application as it was originally drafted. The language also would apply, he said, only to the four major cell service providers: Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

According to AT&T, it has conducted 5G trials in Austin, Texas. The technology, the company said, is expected to deliver speeds 10 to 100 times faster than today's average 4G LTE connections, with speeds measured in gigabits rather than megabits.

“We still hate the process, that this happened in lame duck,” Scarrett said. “But we are very appreciative that the House has been able to work with both sides.”

Matt Greeson, Worthington city manager, said officials there were very concerned about the original proposal that seemed to give cell providers free reign to place the devices on municipal right-of-ways and structures. But he has not seen the updated language, though he was told some concerns were addressed.

“That has to be balanced with this emerging technology and, I think, that's always the issue that emerges during these debates,” he said.

“The process in that is important and my concern is lame duck, when you're looking at a technology that may be in every community, taking time to figure it out how it meet everybody's interest is important and the lame duck session is not the best time to do that.”

Other amendments to the Petland bill include:

• Blocking cities from placing requirements on companies regarding work location, schedules and benefits.

• Allowing a county humane officer to live outside the county where he or she is employed.

