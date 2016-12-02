Commissioners hear $395,000 proposal to upgrade A/C system at JFS

And it sounds like the board is considering Daikin’s proposal — despite the $395,000 price tag. Commissioner Gary Bauer said the board will be talking to Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach in the next 10 days or so about borrowing part of the money at 2.9 percent interest since “$400,000 would put a strain on the county budget.”

“This board of commissioners will make the decision because the other two want us to get it,” said Bauer, referring to newly-elected Commissioners Terry Boose and Bruce “Skip” Wilde’s approval of the project.

“Again, that discussion is not done,” Bauer added.

Boose and Wilde will replace Bauer and Tom Dunlap and join Joe Hintz on the board in January.

Bauer said Daikin representatives have indicated if the job is approved by Dec. 16, it would be completed by April 1.

The A/C unit at the JFS building has been an ongoing problem for a long time. Bauer said it has been an issue for the 12 years he has been a commissioner plus several years beyond that.

“One-third of the building was out for a good part of August,” he added. “The heating (system) has never been a problem; it’s always been the A/C.”

In other board action, the commissioners accepted the resignation of attorney Harold Freeman from the Public Defender Commission on Thursday.

Bauer said Freeman’s resignation was accepted “with thanks” and the board appointed attorney Paul Dolce at the commission’s recommendation.