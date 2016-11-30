Norwalk receives $5K grant for mosquito control

“We have no match, so it’s a 100-percent grant,” said Josh Snyder, public works director.

“We have to front the $5,000 before we spend it. As we spend it, we have to send in a receipt and the EPA will reimburse us.”

The city expects to spend money from the grant on different occasions.

Snyder submitted his grant application in May. In mid-November, Adam Cummins, Ohio EPA environmental planner, notified him via email that Norwalk would receive the grant.

The grant covers using dunks for larval control.

“They look like small cakes,” Snyder said.

“They are to be used in bodies of water,” he added, referring to catch basins and stagnant bodies of water. “It breaks the life cycle of the mosquitoes.”

Snyder said he believes dunks have become a “very, very common” approach for larval control, noting that by the time mosquitoes are bothering and/or biting people they are in the middle of a short life cycle.

In years past, he said fogging and spraying have been “minimally effective” and was the “lone approach” to handling mosquito issues.

“It’s best to stop mosquitoes from biting people,” Snyder added. “We don’t know the effectiveness (of fogging and spraying). … They have the peace of mind knowing a fogger went by at night.”

Subsequent research has revealed that spraying is not as effective as larval control, he said. Also, the public works director said another advantage of using dunks is they have a minimal environmental impact for people.

“We stopped spraying in ‘09 (in Norwalk). 2008 was my first year,” Snyder said.

The Ohio EPA website outlines the basics of the mosquito control grant program.

“The purpose of the mosquito control grant program is to make funding available to health departments and related public entities to use for surveillance and application of mosquito control measures in support of the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) efforts to mitigate the potential for an outbreak of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis,” according to the Ohio EPA.

In June 2016, the Ohio EPA and ODH received spending authority and awarded the first round of grants (totaling $253,252) to 18 health departments and municipalities. A second round (totaling $691,340) to 31 recipients was announced in September 2016.