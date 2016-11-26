Commissioners approve new Board of DD member

“We’ve had contact for many years with Palmer Energy,” said commissioner Gary Bauer.

The company bills itself as a “energy consulting firm” based out of Toledo and a “leader in unbiased energy management and consulting.”

It operates a specific program through CCAO, the County Commissioner Association of Ohio, which is intended to save money on electric and natural gas for 55 counties.

On Friday, Bauer said Hoffman was simply giving the yearly update on “what we were saving and so on.”

He said the program’s purpose is “to provide good rates of gas and electric to county commissioners.”

This is supposedly done by using the buying power of 55 counties to get a better deal than could be had for a single county.

In other business, the commissioners signed off on Kari Smith’s recommendation for a new Board of Developmental Disabilities member.

Bauer referred to new board member Colton Wilson as “a really sharp individual.”

He said Smith recommended Wilson several months ago.