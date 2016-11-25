Council to re-consider tax credit cut on Tuesday

Currently, city residents working out of town are compensated for the amount of income tax they pay to their employer’s city. This may not be the case for much longer.

A revised version of the bill is on the agenda for council’s next work session. During that time, council will decide whether or not to put it on the regular agenda.

Since it was tabled in September, the bill’s wording has changed slightly.

In September, the proposed bill would have amended Norwalk’s codified ordinances so the credit given would not be allowed to “exceed fifty percent (50%) of the amount of tax levied...”

Now, it seems the city is taking a slightly more gradual approach.

If passed, this new ordinance would start by reducing the credit provided to 75 percent starting in 2017. Starting in 2018, it would be reduced to 50 percent.

Essentially, the outcome would be the same by 2018 as if the city had passed the original bill.

Previously the proposed bill caused tension between city officials and residents. Some residents said they felt they were being unjustly punished for working outside of Norwalk, while city officials said these residents weren’t paying their share for city services like safe roads, parks and trash pickup.

Council will also consider another finance-oriented bill during the work session. One resolution on the agenda for Tuesday could lead to a .9 mill levy on the ballot. This replacement levy would be “for the purpose of providing for and maintaining a fire department.”

If passed, the resolution would request the county auditor determine the city’s tax valuation, and to determine the amount of money a .9 mill levy would bring in.