Norwalk water treatment facilities in 'really good shape'

Because Norwalk is near the middle of the two regions, the city was approached and asked to host the meeting.

“It was mostly for wastewater,” said Norwalk water treatment superintendent Bill Albrecht. “There was training for lavatory safety and plant safety, and then we also did tours of both of our treatment plants.”

The event went well, said Albrecht.

“I received several good compliments from a lot of the people that attended.”

The superintendent recalled positive comments about the appearance and upkeep of the facilities, as well as the professionalism of the workers.

“Overall it was very positive,” he said. “Our upkeep is fantastic. Administration does a great job. Council does a great job giving us the money we need to do our jobs and maintain both facilities.”

Albrecht stated Norwalk’s water and wastewater treatment facilities were in “really good shape.”

Earlier this year, the water department released its 2015 tests in a consumer confidence report.

Tests for drinking water contaminants such as lead and copper came back well within the acceptable range, according to the report.