OSHA investigates trench collapse after 28-year-old worker becomes 13th worker injured while working underground this year

While working in the trench at about 1:30 p.m., the soil suddenly shifted, and the trench walls around him collapsed – burying him in an estimated 14,000 pounds of dirt. The force of the soil was so great that it shattered a piece of 4 x 8 inch thick strand board the company used for shoring. A co-worker dug him out of the trench quickly and saved the man’s life. The Seven Hills Fire Department responded to the 911 call and transported the employee to Metro Hospital. His condition is unknown.

This incident marks the 13th time in 2016 that a worker was injured in a trench collapse. In total, collapses have killed 23 workers since January.

In a related incident, OSHA reported that an agency inspector saw a worker in a 15-foot deep unprotected trench in Berea today and ensured he was removed from danger. The agency has opened an investigation of the man’s employer — Trax Construction Co. of Wickliffe — as a result.

“The employers of both of these men are just lucky that neither of these men were killed while working in a trench without adequate safety protections. Nationwide, trench deaths have more than doubled since 2015 – an alarming trend that must be halted,” said Howard Eberts, OSHA’s Area Director in Cleveland. “Excavating companies need to re-examine their safety procedures to ensure they are taking all available precautions – including installing trench boxes, shoring and other means to prevent unexpected shifts in the soil that can cause walls to collapse.”

OSHA has a national emphasis program on trenching and excavations. Trenching standards require protective systems on trenches deeper than 5 feet, and soil and other materials kept at least two feet from the edge of trench.

The agency last inspected Cleveland-based W.F. Hann & Sons in 1999. The company was issued three citations related to a lack of fall protection, training, and frequent inspections. Trax Construction Co. was last inspected in 2014 and was issued a citation related to lack of adequate cave-in protection.

To ask questions, obtain compliance assistance, file a complaint, or report workplace hospitalizations, fatalities or situations posing imminent danger to workers, the public should call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742) or the agency’s Cleveland office at 216-447-4194.

