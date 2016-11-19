Ohio government innovation council announces awards

The Local Government Innovation Council provides funding in three ways:

Local Government Innovation Program (LGIP) offers communities financial assistance for plans and projects that create more efficient service delivery at the local level.

Local Government Efficiency Program (LGEP) offers communities financial assistance for training and implementing efficiency programs.

Local Government Safety Capital Grant Program (LGSC) offers communities assistance to enhance public safety.

Together these programs assist communities with shared services and efficiency projects in all aspects of operations.

“Local governments working together can save Ohio taxpayers money,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Although Norwalk was not one of the grant recipients, many area entities were.

The following applicants received innovation grants: Tri-State STEM school collaborative, cross-sector collaboration for career readiness, educational instructional support, $41,500; Ashtabula County commissioners, community corrections plan update & jail needs assessment study, public safety, $50,000; Ross County commissioners, Ross County route 104 sanitary sewer system feasibility study, public works, $37,800; Village of Centerburg, water system planning, shared services study, facilities, $50,000; Van Buren Local School District, Van Buren, college and career readiness, educational instructional support, $45,000; Liberty Township, forming a joint fire district for efficiency, public safety, $50,000; Ottawa County auditor, Ottawa GIS consortium, technology, $50,000; Village of Forest, shared village safety services facility, public safety, $50,000; Hamilton County, Hamilton County fleet improvement project, fleet management, $45,000; Portage County board of commissioners, Portage County public information and branding project, administration, $50,000; and New Lexington city school district, Perry County home farm, educational instructional support, $50,000.

The following applicants received innovation loans:

Village of Dillonvale, Dillonvale city building roof replacement project, facilities, $180,000; village of Somerset, Somerset innovation gateway loan, educational instructional support, $200,000; and village of Bethesda, Bethesda/Belmont shared street cleaner, public works, $139,961.

Recipients of efficiency grants:

Public health - Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC), improving compliance with school immunization requirements, $100,000; Zanesville-Muskingum County health department, streamline cross department processes, $16,823; City of Trotwood, records storage and retrieval, $60,750; Licking County planning & development department, development process redesign, $56,100; Troy-Miami County public library, mapping, analyzing, and redesign of processes to improve customer service, $32,400; Summit County combined general health district, improving the citizen complaint process in environmental health, $33,900; Medina County combined general health district, improvement of the Medina County health center (MCHC) intake process, $44,950; Hamilton Clermont Cooperative Association, HCC - e-rate process improvement, $37,500; and the Mahoning County district board of health, new employee orientation, $33,600.