Norwalk Council lets bill die with no vote

One ordinance previously discussed, which would have eliminated city employees’ longevity benefit, died for lack of motion. All other items but the following one were passed.

The first business on the work session agenda was a bill from HAS Claims Service, dated Aug. 10, 2016.

“They finally sent us the bill,” said Law Director Stuart O’Hara. It was for liability coverage rendered on a suit against the city which is several years old.

“If they had waiting a couple more years, could we just not have paid?” joked Council President Stephen Euton. This ordinance was put on the regular agenda and read.

That matter settled, council also reviewed a resolution to create a fund for a Milan Avenue drainage project. It was placed on the regular session schedule.

Mayor Rob Duncan gave an update on FirstEnergy Solution’s decision to terminate its contract with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC). Duncan explained he had heard some comments from city residents concerned about the situation.

“Nothing will change as far as service or rates at this point,” said Duncan, detailing the city’s agreement with NOPEC for the next three years.

“Unless they (residents) want to make a change, they don’t have to do anything,” he said. City residents will be able to opt-out when NOPEC finds a new service provider if they want. Duncan said the city is confident NOPEC’s deal will be better than opting-out.

Public Works Director Joshua Snyder gave a report as well.

“Leaf pickup is ahead of schedule,” he said. “They got to some of the worst areas today. ... All things considered, so far, so good.”

Snyder also reported on upcoming legislation for a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which would provide the city $5,000 for mosquito larvicide to be used in standing water.

It is a little late for 2016, Snyder said, but it would be used for next year.