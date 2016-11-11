Senate hearing scheduled for life-support bill created after Norwalk woman's slaying

In particular, the bill would offer protections in the case that spouses were in the middle of a divorce, legal separation or dissolution. It would also take into consideration situations where the victim has a temporary or civil protection order against their family member. In that case, that family member would not be allowed to determine what happens to the victim on life support.

Vera, 22, of Norwalk, was attacked by her estranged husband, Jeremy Gallant, after they got into an argument while she was collecting belongings from his Berlin Township home in June 2011. Gallant repeatedly stabbed Vera in the face, neck and head.

She was on life support for two weeks before she died.

House Bill 451 was created in response to Vera’s death

The bill was passed unanimously in the House in May, and is now at the mercy of the senate. It was sponsored by State Rep. Terry Boose (R- Norwalk Township) and is being backed by Senator Gayle Manning.

“I’ve already talked to the committee chair, hoping that the bill can be moved fast and past lame duck,” Boose said.

“That’s our hope, so right now we’ve got our first hearing next Tuesday,” he said. “(I’m) not sure what the schedule is after that, but he’s well-aware that I need to move it before lame duck, being term limited, so he said he would absolutely try to get that moved (up) if he can,” Boose said, referring to the committee chair.

State Rep. Boose will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of this year, as he is term-limited. He will, however, continue his public service career as Huron County voters elected him to be a county commissioner — a position he held prior to his three terms as a state representative.

After the attack, Vera’s family had issues with the order of priority.

When they realized she wasn’t going to recover, her family decided to take Vera off life support. She had been listed as an organ donor on her driver’s license and the hospital was trying to cross-match her with possible recipients.

As they were about to remove Maria from life support, Gallant intervened and used his right as a spouse to keep her alive at the advice of his lawyer.

Gallant intended to keep Maria on life support for legal reasons. By the time he waived his right two weeks later, it was too late. Maria’s organs couldn’t be used for transplant.

In May 2012, Gallant was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and tampering with evidence. He won't be eligible for a parole hearing until he has served 18 years.