Stein elected state rep. in race vs. Dunlap

Lifelong Norwalk resident and Republican candidate Dick Stein took 63 percent of the 23,902 total votes in Huron County in the race against Democratic opponent Tom Dunlap. According to unofficial results, Stein garnered 15,087 votes.

In Lorain County, Stein had 17,823 votes compared to 11,412 for Dunlap. The 57th district covers all of Huron County and part of Lorain County.

“We’re excited,” said Stein, who also was humbled by the support of the district voters.

Stein said he especially appreciates the backing of his wife Patty, whom he said has “been behind me all the way,” and his family.

Shortly after the final results came in, he spoke to his 92-year-old father by phone from the Republican Victory Center in downtown Norwalk.

“He congratulated us,” said Stein, who hopes his dad will be able to attend his swearing-in ceremony in January.

Stein is a 1972 St. Paul graduate who grew up on a dairy farm on Old State Road, which his family still owns. Being a businessman and photographer for 40 years, he said “it was not my original intention to run for public office,” but credits his two sons for “jumping into the frey” and inspiring him to run.

Dunlap will finish his term as a Huron County commissioner. Republican Terry Boose, whose seat in the statehouse will go to Stein, will replace Dunlap on the county board.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s election, Dunlap said he wasn’t “surprised at all” that the Republican party pretty much swept every local race. He noted in the past he’s been able to get votes from people crossing party lines, but that wasn’t the case this time.

“I think they (the Republicans) won every race in the county, if not the entire state,” he said.

“I did a lot better than other Democrats. When you look at the numbers, I don’t think it had any impact at all,” Dunlap added, referring to the negative TV ads and mail circulars geared against him.

“The public has spoken. They have spoken loud and clear,” he said. “I think I’ll be going back to being retired.”