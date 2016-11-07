FirstEnergy Solutions ends contract with NOPEC three years early

Officials say there will be no disruption of electric service to NOPEC customers, including those in Norwalk. Residents are not required to take any action regarding their utility supplier.

Chuck Keiper, NOPEC’s executive director, said the search for a new electricity supplier began immediately upon learning tof FES’s decision.

NOPEC expects to have a new supplier in place in the immediate future, with power flowing to customers in the first quarter of 2017.

“I want to particularly emphasize that there will be no disruption in service to any NOPEC customer,” Keiper said. “NOPEC was shocked and dismayed by the sudden demand for unilateral contract concessions made by FES and disappointed by the equally sudden contract termination.

“NOPEC has a demonstrated track record of saving customers over $250 million and adding many other values that benefit our communities and customers. Our goal is to continue delivering savings and values to our customers and communities as we finalize arrangements with a new supplier.”

NOPEC, a not-for-profit council of governments, was created in 2000 as a response to utility deregulation by a handful of Northeast Ohio mayors who wanted to create an energy “aggregator” that could help their communities negotiate better deals on electricity and natural gas.

On Jan. 1, 2010, FirstEnergy Solutions entered into a nine-year contract with NOPEC to supply electricity to NOPEC customers.

As a result of that deal, NOPEC residential customers saved 6 percent and commercial customers saved 4 percent on the generation portion of their electric bills, compared with what they would have been paying to a utility.

Norwalk has worked with NOPEC for its electric aggregation program since 2011. The city also selected NOPEC to manage its natural gas aggregation program in 2015.

Late last month, FES notified NOPEC that it was terminating the contract three years early because NOPEC would not agree to a number of demands.

Keiper noted, though, that FES has not announced contract terminations, or similar concession demands, with any of the other public aggregations it serves. Among the concerns cited by Keiper was the desire to continue holding adequate security for the supply of electricity to NOPEC customers.

This was a particular concern amid numerous published news reports raising the possibility of FirstEnergy Solutions filing for bankruptcy, Keiper said.

“Our focus is on our NOPEC customers and getting them an excellent, financially strong electricity supplier and a deal that will allow them to continue to experience the many benefits NOPEC has become known for delivering to our customers,” Keiper said.

As of January 2017, NOPEC customers may be returned to the utilities’ standard service offer, meaning that they would pay the standard service offer price until they receive a new NOPEC opt-out offer and can be returned to the NOPEC program. But Keiper emphasized that a new electricity deal will be in place as quickly as possible.

NOPEC and First Energy Solutions collaborated on the following information in a question-and-answer format.

Why did FirstEnergy Solutions send me a letter?

Since FirstEnergy Solutions terminated the contract they will no longer be the supplier for NOPEC and are required to notify the customers.

The FirstEnergy Solutions letter says I have to return to the utility company?

Your service will be provided by the local utility following FirstEnergy Solutions’ termination until a new supplier for the NOPEC energy aggregation program is selected. NOPEC is working to select a new supplier and will likely have the opt out letters sent with enough time so that most customers will not have to return to the utility at all.

What happens if I return to the utility?

It’s simple. You will just remain with the utility for now and, likely very soon, NOPEC will send you an opt-out mailer. Once you receive that mailer from NOPEC you simply need to do nothing and you will be returned to the NOPEC aggregation program with the new supplier.

What does this mean for me, the customer? Am I going to have electricity?

Yes. Your electricity will continue to flow. Throughout the process of finding a new supplier, there will be no disruption of service for NOPEC customers.

So, my electricity will definitely not be shut off?

Correct, your electricity will not be shut off. There will be no disruption of service for our NOPEC customers because of the changing of suppliers.

What should I, the customer, be doing?

You should do nothing. Your discounts through NOPEC’s current supplier will continue until January. NOPEC plans to have a sound and financially strong supplier under contract shortly, ready to deliver electricity to NOPEC customers at a favorable rate.

What happened?

FirstEnergy Solutions informed NOPEC on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 that it was terminating its contract with NOPEC, effective January 2017.

What is NOPEC doing in response to this early termination?

NOPEC is currently in discussions with new suppliers to continue to provide electricity at a discounted rate for its customers. NOPEC over the past 15 years has saved customers about $250 million and added many other values that benefit our communities and customers.

What did the contract with FirstEnergy Solutions provide for me, and how will it change?

On Jan. 1, 2010, FirstEnergy Solutions entered into a nine-year contract with NOPEC to supply electricity to NOPEC customers. As a result of that deal, NOPEC residential customers saved 6 percent and commercial customers saved 4 percent on the generation portion of their electric bills, compared with what they would have been paying to a utility. In addition, NOPEC has funded an additional 1 percent discount that shows up on your electric bill as “NOPEC Customer Credit.”

NOPEC is focused on getting our customers an excellent, financially strong electricity supplier and a deal that will allow them to continue to experience the many benefits NOPEC has become known for delivering to our customers.

When NOPEC finds a new supplier to provide a discounted rate, what do I need to do to receive that rate?

You should do nothing. When NOPEC contracts with a new electricity supplier, NOPEC will send a new notice to you with an option for you to “opt-out.” If you are happy with the new rate, you do not need to do anything and your discount will automatically be applied to your bill. If you do not want to reap the benefits of NOPEC’s new rate, you can fill out the “opt-out” form and return it to NOPEC within 21 days of the mailing date. If you opt-out, you will return to the utility’s standard service offer.

For 15 years, the great majority of customers in NOPEC communities have signed up for NOPEC’s significant savings. NOPEC was started by communities like yours that recognized deregulation was an opportunity for a not-for-profit energy “aggregator” that could help communities negotiate better deals on electricity and natural gas.

It has worked for the roughly 500,000 NOPEC customers in 12 Northern Ohio counties who have saved money on their utility costs and gotten other benefits from NOPEC.

Nothing that has happened will change that.

For additional information, residents are encouraged to contact NOPEC directly at 855-639-8159.